On June 1, 2022, the results from the North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey (NCTWCS) were released. The survey began as part of the North Carolina Governor’s Teacher Working Conditions Initiative, created through a process of research and review by the North Carolina Professional Teaching Standards Commission (NCPTSC) and with the support of the North Carolina State Board of Education in 1999. The goal of this biennial survey is to capture anonymously the current teaching conditions in schools and the impact those conditions have on a teacher’s career. Although the survey has shifted to an online platform, the statewide survey provides valuable information to the school, district, and state levels.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO