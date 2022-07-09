ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rains County, TX

PHOTOS: 20 pounds of marijuana seized by police during traffic stop in Rains County

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

POINT, Texas ( KETK ) — Police arrested the driver of a pickup in Rains County on Friday after they found more than 20 pounds of marijuana and a loaded firearm in the vehicle during a traffic stop.

Fugitive arrested after chase through Kilgore

At around 10 p.m. on Friday, a police sergeant with the Point Police Department made a traffic stop on a pickup at a Max-A-Mart gas station. According to a Facebook post from the department, the driver allegedly exited the vehicle immediately, which is when the officer observed a firearm in the seat.

The chief of police detained the driver before it was discovered that there was contraband in the vehicle. In the pickup they found more than 20 bags sealed bags of marijuana that weighed approximately 20.18 pounds, which were summarily removed from the vehicle along with the firearm, which was loaded.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbjWk_0gaDd6Pa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhPnE_0gaDd6Pa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKTtM_0gaDd6Pa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCiH4_0gaDd6Pa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6vEi_0gaDd6Pa00

In the course of the investigation, officials learned that the driver had left a U-Haul in the parking lot of a Walmart in Greenville. Officers with Greenville police located the truck and additional officers with the Lone Oak Police Department were requested by the Point Police Chief.

A K-9 was brought out to the scene to search the U-Haul, along with officers from Point PD, to search for additional contraband. Officers reportedly only found drug paraphernalia and a motorcycle in the truck.

The driver of the pickup was arrested and booked into the Rains County Jail on a charge of possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds.

The Point Police Department thanked the Rains County Sheriff’s office, Lone Oak PD and the Hunt County Sheriff’s office for their assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 6

Clay Mitchell
2d ago

I'm sure glad the police got this killer weed and the bloodthirsty drug dealer off the streets!Think of all the overdose deaths prevented. Sigh......

Reply
4
Related
KSST Radio

PCP Found During Traffic Stop

An out-of-state pair was jailed after PCP was founding in their possession during a routine traffic stop early Monday morning. A Sulphur Springs woman was arrested Saturday on a controlled substance warrant, according to arrest reports. PCP Arrests. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Drew Fisher reported stopping John Davis Fowler...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested after East Texas motorcycle pursuit

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Police in DeKalb said they arrested a man after a motorcycle pursuit which reached a top speed of 140 mph. Gerald Stevenson, 37 of Avery, was arrested after police said they tried to stop the motorcycle near Spring Market for driving a reported 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
State
Texas State
Rains County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Point, TX
County
Rains County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Kilgore, TX
Point, TX
Crime & Safety
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report —July 3-10, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of July 3-10, 2022, included:. Ed Lugo, 38 years of age, of Tulsa, OK., was arrested on July 3, 2022, on Possession of less than 2 ounces of Marijuana, Possession of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1/1-B Controlled Substance, and Possession of less than 28 grams of a Penalty Group 3 Controlled Substance charges.
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Missing Henderson County woman found

(UPDATE 8:01 a.m.) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert, and said the missing woman has been found. GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman by Gun Barrel City police. Sandra Turnbaugh, 81, was last seen at the 800 block of […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police Sergeant#Fugitive#The Point Police Chief#The U Haul
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Felony DWI Charge

A 36-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed early Sunday morning on a felony DWI charge, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Silas Whaley responded in the 100 block of East Shannon Road to a report of a suspected drunk driver at 1:54 a.m. Sunday, June 10, 2022. The officer was given a vehicle license plate number and told the person in question appeared to have passed out in the driver’s seat, behind the wheel of a truck.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Silver Alert discontinued for Henderson Co. senior citizen

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A statewide Silver Alert was discontinued around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning after an East Texas woman was reported missing from a home in Gun Barrel City. Additional details about the situation were not immediately available. Law enforcement have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County searching for missing Brownsboro teen

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen almost two weeks ago. Maylon Couey went missing from Brownsboro on June 29, and was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on July 1, officials said. Couey is 5’4″, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
dpdbeat.com

Homicide in the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Ave

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 11:13 p.m., Dallas Police Officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue for a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Curdarrius Chapple, an 18-year-old male, in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the complainant to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man, 18, Fatally Shot While in Line at Dallas Convenience Store

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old man Sunday night as he stood in line at a convenience store. Police said they were called to a shooting at the Time Saver convenience store on the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue at about 11:13 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings July 8 – July 11

Deputies on Saturday arrested Ruben Tolentino Aguirre, 32, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Aguirre was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $2,500 bond. Deputies on Friday arrested Christopher Brown, 46, of Lindale, on a charge of possession...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Man Caught Trying To Conceal Bag Of Pills In His Pants

7 Arrested This Week on Controlled Substance And Related Charges. Among the 7 men arrested this week on controlled substance and related charges was a Sulphur Springs man caught trying to conceal a bag with 86 Oxycodone pills in his pants and found to be wanted by Tarrant County authorities on a murder charge, three wanted men, and a Lone Oak man caught near a school with methamphetamine, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy