ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Since start of COVID, Kansas found to have 10th most recovered unemployment

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been found to have an average week-over-week unemployment recovery while it is still the 10th most recovered state from the COVID-19 pandemic. With new unemployment claims slightly increased week-over-week for the week of June 27, but still 96% below peak COVID-19 pandemic rates, WalletHub.com says...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas announces new module for Law Enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas announced recently its plan to implement a new module in police training focused on investigating missing and murdered indigenous persons. Kansas AG Derek Schmidt says the training was developed in accordance with the bipartisan passage of House Bill 2008 during the 2021 legislative session, which took effect July 1, 2021.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Kansas Business
Hutch Post

Burned out: Kansas faces its worst-ever teacher shortage

WICHITA, Kansas — First came the school year where a killer virus sent everybody home early. Then the maddening online year. Followed by the half-and-half year. Amid all that, teachers — or public schools writ large — became the enemy. Hostility boiled over about wearing masks, banning library books or teaching about history and race. And fears continued about gunmen storming classrooms.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Doctor’s perspective: Vote “No” on abortion amendment Aug. 2 | Commentary

As a physician, I took for granted a woman’s right to choose. Now Kansans may lose that right. I practiced many years in Wichita as a family physician. One of the most rewarding parts of my practice was obstetrics. I was glad when women who received a positive pregnancy test result were happy. However, some obviously were not. In those situations, I would counsel the woman about her options: to continue the pregnancy and keep the child; to continue the pregnancy and plan an adoption; or to end the pregnancy. I emphasized that she should take the time to carefully consider her options, and that I would support her decision.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
KCTV 5

The fastest growing political party in Kansas? None of the above

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- Since January 2021, both the Republican and Democratic parties in Kansas have lost thousands of members. Meanwhile, the number of unaffiliated voters grew by thousands. Numbers provided by the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office shows that in January 2021, there were 874,555 registered Republicans in...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

KU group reaches 500+ families to help prevent teen suicides in Kan., Mo.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group from the University of Kansas has reached more than 500 families to help prevent suicide in teenagers in Kansas and Missouri. The University of Kansas says a graduate class recently completed a collaborative project with Prepped and Ready - an evidence-based program developed at Children’s Mercy Hospital to help prevent crises among teens. It said topics included suicide prevention, eating disorders, vaping, development of the teenage brain and more.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Dangerous heat for parts of Kansas through Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will place many Kansans in the dangerous category when it comes to the heat index today and Monday. Heat index values or what it feels like when you factor in the humidity will range from 100-108 this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Hutch Post

Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen is epilepsy training advocate

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Gas Prices in Kansas Dropping Slightly, Still Below the Nat’l Average

Gas prices are still high, but are continuing to fall in Kansas. As reported by Triple-A this week, Kansas motorists were paying an average of $4.52 at the pump for regular unleaded. That per-gallon price reportedly remains well below the concurrent national average, which also fell yesterday to about$4.75. The...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: 'Rogue' Kansas heatwave in 1860

In 1860, a heat wave of rogue wave proportions hit Kansas. Lawrence and Fort Scott were broiled by highs of 115 degrees, while Topeka was torched by a high of 112. In 1936, New York City set what, at the time, was an all-time record high of 106 degrees. The record was "shaded" on July 3rd, 1966, when the high reached 107 at LaGuardia Airport.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

The Great Kansas Fishing Derby is underway for the next two months; catch a tagged fish, win a prize

You might catch dinner if you go fishing in Kansas this summer, but not in the usual way. Just ask John Carson, who reeled in a 3-pound channel cat in May at Veterans Park Lake in Great Bend, where he resides. Carson noticed something strange attached to his fish, took a closer look, and discovered a tag implanted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The tag was an indicator that he was a winner in the 2022 Great Kansas Fishing Derby, and soon he had his prize in hand, a $50 gift card to Los Cabos Fajita House in Great Bend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy