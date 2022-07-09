ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

YCSO TO VERIFY LEGITIMACY OF SGT. LOPEZ FUNDRAISERS ON FACEBOOK PAGE

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYavapai Sheriff David Rhodes wants to thank the community for the support of not only the Lopez family but the YCSO family as well. Many people and organizations have reached out to let us know they want to host...

theprescotttimes.com

Comments / 2

theprescotttimes.com

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN AMATEUR RADIO?￼

Yavapai Amateur Radio Club (YARC) is offering an opportunity for you to become an Amateur Radio Operator. The entry level is the Technician License and a class is being offered on two consecutive Saturdays FREE of charge. Supplemental study guides are available. The next class is scheduled for July 23rd...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Outreach in Yarnell

Yavapai County Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event on Wednesday, July 13th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Yarnell Public Library, located at 22278 S. Hwy 89A, Yarnell, AZ. Come see the staff from Development Services and find out information about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation and involvement in this planning process is important!
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

July 11th Mondays with the Mayor

Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – July 11th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
Prescott Valley, AZ
Society
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Grandmother Pursues Teaching Career

While Millie Salt was bouncing in and out of Indian boarding schools in Arizona and California, losing touch with her Navajo homeland, her culture, and her immediate family, she learned to loathe education. Today, the 62-year-old full-time teaching aide and part-time Yavapai College student can’t get enough of it and is working to begin her teaching career.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Flagstaff to Host a Fix-it Clinic

The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office is hosting a Fix-it Clinic on Saturday, July 16 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The event will be held at the Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, located at 245 N. Thorpe Rd. Volunteers will be fixing small household appliances, clothing, electronics,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

It’s day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program

***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 11 Guy Joel Goodwin***. It’s day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating fugitive Guy Joel Goodwin. On October 11, 2019, during an argument at a residence in Black Canyon City, Goodwin assaulted a 10-year-old female known to him. Goodwin struck the victim at least two \times in the face causing her nose and lip to bleed. She also had bruising and swelling around her eye and chin.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Valley Continues Street Microseal Project in Town

Prescott Valley Public Works began its 2022 $1.8 million street microseal project earlier this week on streets in Quailwood, as well as Lakeshore Drive and Windsong Drive. Starting Monday, July 11, micro surface will be placed on Lone Cactus Drive and Manley Drive. There will be road closures in these areas and detour routes will be in place. Public Works suggests that citizens choose alternate routes when traveling in this area.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sharlot’s Cellar Fundraiser Tickets on Sale

The Sharlot Hall Museum’s popular annual fundraiser returns this year as Sharlot’s Cellar, set for August 27. Tickets are on sale now for the event, marketed as Prescott’s premier wine event. Sharlot’s Cellar sits in the Museum’s crown of events as the institution’s main fundraiser of the...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Two City of Prescott Wells Taken Offline for User Safety

The City of Prescott tests its drinking water supply regularly to ensure that it meets all drinking water quality standards. Recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area. While PFOA and PFOS are not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), emerging scientific thought is that these compounds may be harmful to human health. Results of sampling for these two wells showed levels of PFOA as high as 15 parts per trillion (ppt) and PFOS as high as 12 ppt, which is greater than the temporary advisory levels given by the EPA and ADEQ.
PRESCOTT, AZ
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
Sedona.Biz

3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival Celebrates Area’s Iconic Beauty

Verde Valley News – From October 13-16, 2022, fifteen professional artists will take their studios outdoors, painting at scenic locations around the Prescott area as part of the 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival. Presented by the Highlands Center for Natural History and the City of Prescott, in partnership with the Prescott National Forest and Touchmark at the [...] This post 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival Celebrates Area’s Iconic Beauty originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Maria Husted resigns from Sedona-Oak Creek School District Governing Board

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Sedona-Oak Creek School District Governing Board member Maria Husted has resigned, due to the fact that her family has relocated out of the community and she is no longer eligible to serve. The resignation was effective July 4, 2022.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Five Prescott ERAU Students Awarded Defense Department Scholarships

Cyber Intelligence and Security (CSP) senior William Noujaim, one of five students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Prescott Campus who recently won full-ride funding from the Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Scholarship program, said he was in a complete state of shock when he got the news of his award.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

PFAS Detected in Two City of Prescott Wells

The City of Prescott tests its drinking water supply regularly to ensure that it meets all drinking water quality standards. Recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called Perfluoriooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area. While PFOA and PFOS are not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), emerging scientific thought is that these compounds may be harmful to human health. Results of sampling for these two wells showed levels of PFOA as high as 15 parts per trillion (ppt) and PFOS as high as 12 ppt, which is greater than the temporary advisory levels given by the EPA and ADEQ.
PRESCOTT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Flagstaff expands housing options with Tiny House Village

The Tiny House Village, built by local developer, Hope Construction, is a brand new living community and the first of its kind in Flagstaff. Flagstaff has some of the highest home prices in the state, and the new community aims to provide the affordability and sustainability of tiny home living without sacrificing the luxuries of living in a fully appointed home. With the struggle to find affordable housing in the community, the Tiny House Village is perfect for those community members searching to embrace the peace, sustainability, and affordability that downsizing brings. For the first time, Flagstaff residents don’t have to sacrifice a sense of community to live in a sustainable tiny home as the Tiny House Village is located in the center of the city at Fourth Street and Soliere Avenue intersection and is well connected to everything Flagstaff has to offer.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
iheart.com

Here Are Arizona's Coldest And Warmest Cities

The United States has tons of travel destinations. Some of them are known for their year-round warm temperatures, while others get visitors because they are notoriously chilly. Cheapism compiled a list of the warmest and coldest cities in each state. The website states, "...the U.S. is a big place, and...
ARIZONA STATE

