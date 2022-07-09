ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Ophelia’s Jump’s Shakespeare festival returns

claremont-courier.com
 2 days ago

This July, Ophelia’s Jump Productions’ Midsummer Shakespeare Festival returns to Pomona College’s Sontag Greek Theatre with a special presentation of William Shakespeare’s, The Winter’s Tale. The production opens at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14 and will run Thursdays through Sundays at 8 p.m., with...

claremont-courier.com

surfer.com

Surfing’s Largest Event is Back and Big Crowds Are Expected

The US Open of Surfing is back at Huntington Beach in 2022. After a brief hiatus during covid, the event is back and they are going big! The 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing (VUSOS) will be a nine-day action sports festival including surf, skateboarding and BMX competition plus a ton of other side events, performances and activities for the entire family to enjoy.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
defpen

Anderson .Paak Opens Mexican Restaurant In Los Angeles

In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet again to open up a restaurant across the street in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

Shelter seeks donations for Quakes family night

The Foothill Family Shelter’s annual baseball night is Saturday, August 20, and the nonprofit is hoping to send all of those living in its housing program to that evening’s Rancho Cucamonga Quakes game, but it needs the community’s help to do so. “Live baseball games are fun...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
claremont-courier.com

L.A. Regional Food bank back in Claremont

The monthly senior food bank hosted by the Claremont Senior Program in collaboration with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank returns to Larkin Park, 660 N. Mountain Ave., on Wednesday, July 20, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Adults ages 60 and up are invited to participate in the program, which...
CLAREMONT, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting claims life of Rapper `Snoopy Blue’

LOS ANGELES – A man known as rapper Snoopy Blue was shot to death Saturday in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Backpacks to be distributed to L.A. County Students

Up to 33,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out free of charge to Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college this month and next, according to an announcement by L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise. It’s the third year the two health plans have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

Rapper ‘Snoopy Blue’ Found Shot to Death in Car in South LA

Details are still pending Sunday following the fatal shooting of rapper Snoopy Blue in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the victim inside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Irvine’s First Universal Playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park

$2.8 Million in Funding secured for universally inclusive recreational space. Irvine, Calif. – Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris recently secured $2.8 million in funding for the City of Irvine to renovate the playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park, updating the recreational space to a Universal Playground that will meet the need of all residents regardless of ability.
IRVINE, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
nomadlawyer.org

