Ophelia’s Jump’s Shakespeare festival returns

AWESOME LOCATION AND AN AMAZING YARD WITH LOTS OF SPACE FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT, LUSH LAWN AREA, LARGE PATIO, PLANTERS AND TREES; METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED AND UPGRADED THROUGHOUT! 3 Bobwhite in the highly sought after Audubon Seaway Collection offers one of the best locations in the community. The gated courtyard entry will welcome you with lush landscaping, palm trees and fountain, leading to the front door. From the minute you enter you will be amazed by the peaceful setting and the level of maintenance and loving care the owners have given to this beautiful property. Large living and dining room with tall ceilings, custom plantation shutters and upgraded sliding doors leads to the amazing yard and quiet setting to enjoy all that it has to offer. Kitchen with stone countertops and upgraded appliances, inside laundry and designer perfect powder room complete the main level. Second story offers 3 full bedrooms including a spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling and a stunning master bathroom with upgraded vanity, dual sinks, designer stone countertop, large tub and shower with designer stone surround, glass enclosure and upgraded fixtures. Large second bathroom at the upstairs hall has also been upgraded with designer vanity, stone countertop, upgraded tub with shower and upgraded fixtures. This home is immaculate and upgraded throughout including full repiping with PEX, upgraded lighting fixtures and switches, upgraded flooring and baseboards, custom plantation shutters and above all a quiet location with easy toll road (73) and beach access (via 133) and nearby hiking, biking and nature trails.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO