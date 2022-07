Thor: Love and Thunder is finally playing in theatres, and the movie has been met with fairly positive reviews. The Marvel film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 68% critics score and an 84% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "electrifying and erratic." The movie features the return of some fan-favorite characters, including Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who is now suiting up as Mighty Thor. Today, Portman took to Instagram to share a fun video of her surprising fans at a screening of the new movie in Rome.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO