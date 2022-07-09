ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

No California city cracks Zillow’s top 10 cities for singles

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TPmU_0gaDbUKx00
A couple hold hands near the shore of El Yaque Beach, Nueva Esparta state, Margarita Island, Venezuela on January 31, 2014. AFP PHOTO/Leo RAMIREZ (Photo credit should read LEO RAMIREZ/AFP via Getty… Read More

SAN FRANCSICO (KRON) — Are you single living in California and looking for love?

Unfortunately, you might want to move to one of these cities, according to a new study by real-estate marketplace company Zillow released on Friday. The company determined which U.S. cities had the highest rate of singles for their area.

In 2019, roughly four-in-ten or 38% of U.S. adults (ages 25 to 54) were single, which means neither married nor living with a partner, according to Pew Research Center. That number is up from 29% in 1990.

With the growing amount of singles nationwide, Zillow ranked the top destinations in the country to meet others who are also living single. It ranked the 100 largest cities based on factors such the density of singles in an area, available rental listings, and rental affordability for singles.

Based on those factors, Zillow compiled a top 10 list. Wichita, Kansas claimed the top spot of the list, and four of the top 10 cities are in Texas.

Top 10 best metros for singles to move to for love, according to Zillow

  1. Wichita, KS
  2. Austin, TX
  3. Milwaukee, WI
  4. Denver, CO
  5. San Antonio, TX
  6. Houston, TX
  7. Dallas, TX
  8. Seattle, WA
  9. Washington, DC
  10. Boston, MA

“Remote work has opened up housing possibilities all over the country. If untethered from an office, singles can move to places that offer more affordability and a vibrant singles scene. Metro areas like Wichita, where your housing dollar stretches further, are particularly appealing at a time when, nationally, rents are nearly 16% higher than last year.”

Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert

Methodology

Out of the 100 largest U.S. cities Zillow analyzed, the company used four main variables to compile its top 10.

  • Inventory per single means how many rental listings there are in an area for every single person. The places with more inventory for singles scored higher in this category.
  • Share of singles in an area are places that had more singles, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.
  • Typical rent price for cities that had lower average rent prices ranked higher in the 100.
  • Sharing of affordable rental listings reflects the share of the market based on the incomes of single individuals, also based on 2020 Census data.

KRON On is streaming news live now

More on methodology can be read here.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

California has seen a 43.6% increase in gas prices since last year

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline broke records repeatedly during the first two weeks of May, according to the American Automobile Association. AAA is a privately held not-for-profit national member association and service organization with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s nationwide survey on gas prices found that, as of May 16, 2022, nearly every state has passed the $4 per gallon price.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California employers fail to keep food, farm workers safe from COVID, study says

Although farm and food production workers were considered essential workers during the pandemic, many of California’s food employers endangered those workers, violating Cal/OSHA’s COVID-19 guidelines more often than most industries, a new report said. The California Institute for Rural Studies’ report said farm and food production employers routinely failed to provide workers with face masks, nor did they enforce physical distancing or notify workers when there were COVID outbreaks at worksites.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
yellowscene.com

End of an Era Aiding Homeless in Colorado

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Public News Service Colorado Connection and was shared via AP StoryShare. It was written by Eric Galatas. Galatas works as a Public News Service staff writer and producer. Not long after the Reagan administration’s massive cuts to public housing and housing...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Washington Dc#Living Single#U S Census Bureau#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Pew Research Center#Tx
KRON4 News

California firefighters gain against Yosemite wildfire

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters gained ground Monday in the battle against a wildfire that poses a threat to a grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park. The Washburn Fire on the western flank of the Sierra Nevada had scorched about 3.6 square miles (9.3 square kilometers) but was […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

What is allowed when protesting in California?

(KTXL) — Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, protests ensued throughout California and the United States.  In Sacramento, abortion rights advocates held a series of events to voice their disapproval of the SCOTUS’ decision. On June 24, the day of the reversal, hundreds marched throughout downtown Sacramento and made their way to West Sacramento […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Most Popular Lake is Most Polluted

There are other famous lakes in Idaho (a friend is boating at Payette Lake this week), but Coeur d'Alene would be the most popular because of the sheer number of tourist visits. When I took a job in Idaho, a friend back east wrote to me and told me about his visits there. He said it was among the most beautiful places in America. The last time I was there, it was a long Independence Day weekend, and it rained. The streets were still clogged with traffic, and it wasn't easy finding a seat at a restaurant.
IDAHO STATE
1230 ESPN

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
LARKSPUR, CO
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy