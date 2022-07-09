ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain church gives away $5,000 at gas station

By Olivia Kalentek, Lezla Gooden
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Noble gas station in New Britain teamed up with a local church to help people’s pain at the pump. The family-owned gas station says that Grace C.M.E church reached out and said they wanted to give...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 5

 

