Heat Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 00:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Clair County in southeastern Michigan * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 1237 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Memphis, or near Richmond, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near St. Clair around 1245 AM EDT. Port Huron and Marysville around 1250 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Fort Gratiot, Adair, Columbus, Rattle Run, Goodells, Smiths Creek and Wadhams. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0