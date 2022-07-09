ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Summer of our discontent

By Tommy Williams
 2 days ago

This week we celebrated the 246th birthday of the “great democratic experiment” we call the United States of America. According to ABC news with David Muir record numbers of people traveled.*  The pent up demand resulting from two years of the Covid lockdown was on full display. Highways were packed with travelers grumbling about the price of gasoline. Airports were clogged with passengers trying to get home-all the while flight cancellations in major hubs escalated. Perhaps just to put an exclamation mark on the “state of the union” there was yet another mass shooting at a family friendly parade in a suburb of Chicago. These are indeed challenging times for our nation.

But what about our investment accounts? It looks to be a long hot summer! I found myself, once again, drawn to Brian Wesbury, Chief Economist at First Trust in his Monday Morning Outlook commentary which was aptly titled “How about more Freedom?” He offers up good news in that the unemployment rate is now down to 3.6%-close to where it was before the Pandemic. Meanwhile (as you well know) inflation is running along at the fastest pace in forty years. Wesbury thinks that we are suffering from three major policy mistakes: 1) An overly loose monetary policy, 2) handing out too many government checks, and 3) shutting down many parts of the economy through government mandates at multiple levels. Of course, hindsight is 20-20 and there is plenty of blame to go around when reflecting on how the U.S. navigated (or is navigating) the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The more interesting part of Wesbury’s line of reasoning is this: He states that people are much smarter than policymakers think; that is workers, customers, and private businesses. Wesbury contends that “We the People”, all by ourselves, without mandates and extra rules can figure out when to step back from certain high-risk activities and when it’s ok to forge ahead. Fortunately, some business leaders are starting to push back against political leaders that think they know how to run the U.S. economy all by themselves. For example, a recent comment from a consortium of oil companies urged that the author of a White House statement on energy take a basic course in economics. Jeff Bezos (Amazon founder) is very openly disagreeing with the White House on inflation.

In a sense, the answers to our problems were all around us this weekend. It was exhibited in all the celebrations of America and in all our connections with family and friends. The answer is us. What we need is more of all of us thinking things through on our own, figuring things out-with fewer Washington rules, mandates, and regulations getting in between. Freedom works, according to Wesbury!** That is similar to my mantra of the past several weeks. It is up to you and me. Nobody is coming to save us. We are totally capable of saving ourselves when enough of us get on the same page.

Of course, all my “credible expert” sources were hard at work over the holiday weekend. Linda Duessel, Sr. Equity Strategist at Federated Hermes authored a piece entitled “The Summer of Our Discontent”. She, in her brilliant style, detailed a number of positives and negatives ahead of us as investors. However, her conclusion was a simple question. Could all this be setting us up for a glorious winter? Though she did concede that the price of beer is up 25% in this prevailing inflationary trend, in terms of the impact on your investment account, you need to look through the noise and heat for now.*** The “credible consensus” continues to lean toward a positive end to this year. Let freedom ring!

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: The Summer of our discontent

