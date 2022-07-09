ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Austin Meadows: Unlikely to return by Monday

Meadows (Achilles) isn't expected to be reinstated from the injured list prior to at least Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of...

FanSided

Vikings, Kirk Cousins get last laugh in Baker Mayfield trade

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings got the last laugh in the Baker Mayfield trade. There was a time where the Carolina Panthers may have inquired about Kirk Cousins’ availability, but in the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade with the Cleveland Browns, it is Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings who got the last laugh.
ClutchPoints

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s 4-word update on Summer League injury

After a dominant performance in his NBA Summer League debut, Jaden Ivey has already proved that the Detroit Pistons made the right choice to choose him fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his second game, he was on the way to having another strong game by scoring 11 points in five minutes. Then, […] The post Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s 4-word update on Summer League injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OT Lucas Simmons to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden, 76ers agree to two-year deal; Deandre Ayton remains unsigned

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PLACE PAIR OF FORMER FIRST ROUND PICKS ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
Yardbarker

Instant Reactions on Massive 4-Star DE Commit for Michigan State’s 2023 Recruiting Class.

Mel Tucker went to Michigan State with a lofty goal in mind; revolutionize Michigan State’s recruiting. Well, he already picked up eight 4-star commits in the 2023 class. Although, none more significant than 4-star commit Bai Jobe. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Defensive End picked MSU over Alabama and Oklahoma. According to the 247 Composite Ratings, Jobe is the nation’s No. 64 player overall and the ninth-best edge rusher. Certainly, Jobe’s commitment will start a domino effect of other top recruits wanting to join him in East Lansing.
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Grades

No. 8 – C Marco Kasper. In this week’s edition of The Grind Line, The Hockey Writers’ Red Wings coverage team shares their grades for Detroit’s 2022 draft class. Let’s dive in!. Tony Wolak: C+. On Day 1, the Red Wings addressed a clear organizational...
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Blockbuster Could Solve Goaltending Issue Once & For All

GM Kyle Dubas made no secret about their options when he spoke to reporters at the draft. This was after he was successfully able to clear the $3.8 million cap hit of Petr Mrazek from the books. “With the cap space we have now, every option is available to us,”...
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Resting in Game 1 on Monday

Grossman will sit Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader versus the Royals. Grossman will a rest in Game 1 on Monday after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Sunday's loss to the White Sox. Kody Clemens will take over in left field and bat eighth against the Royals.
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Primed to Make a Splash in Free Agency: Needs, Targets & More

Now that the 2022 NHL Draft is in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Red Wings can turn their focus to the free agent market. Looking at Detroit’s organizational depth, there are a couple key areas that Steve Yzerman can upgrade through free agency: top-six forward and left defense. With these needs in mind—and after reviewing all the free agents expected to hit the market—I’ve put together target lists to address Detroit’s needs. Included are notes on those targets, why some players are excluded, and recommendations for the team at the very end.
DETROIT, MI

