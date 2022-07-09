Tigers' Austin Meadows: Unlikely to return by Monday

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO