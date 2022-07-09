ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Davis Martin: Expected to draw start next week

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Martin is expected to start in one of the two games during Tuesday's doubleheader against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis to consider catching upgrades via trade

Without Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals are now forced to consider catching upgrades via trade, according to John Mozeliak. It has been almost a month since Yadier Molina was placed on the Injured List and as the future Hall of Fame catcher rehabs in Puerto Rico, there have been no indications that he is any closer to coming back for the St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

Multiple teams are already planning on being buyers for next month’s MLB trade deadline. For the Chicago Cubs, they are reportedly aiming to complete a fire sale for the second consecutive year. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided notable updates on how several teams are looking to approach this season’s trade deadline. For the […] The post Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

2 players White Sox must trade if they sell ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Chicago White Sox are under .500… and we are approaching mid-July. Many chalked up their difficult first month of the season to an early slump. At the end of May, Chicago was simply decimated with injuries. And then concern began to grow in June. And now we are in July, and the White Sox […] The post 2 players White Sox must trade if they sell ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. McGuire will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Seby Zavala moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 8.5 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden, 76ers agree to two-year deal; Deandre Ayton remains unsigned

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PLACE PAIR OF FORMER FIRST ROUND PICKS ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
numberfire.com

Austin Nola catching for San Diego on Saturday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is batting sixth in Saturday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Nola will start at catcher after Jorge Alfaro was positioned at first and Eric Hosmer was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Carlos Rodon, our models project Nola to score 7.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sitting Saturday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Estrada is being replaced at second base by Wilmer Flores versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 273 plate appearances this season, Estrada has a .253 batting average with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Tigers play the White Sox leading series 2-1

Detroit Tigers (36-48, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (40-43, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (2-6, 3.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -191, Tigers +161; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#Triple A#White Sox#Athletic
Yardbarker

White Sox reportedly facing significant clubhouse issues

The Chicago White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in MLB this season, and internal issues are reportedly not helping the situation. In his Sunday column, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote that whispers about “unrest, cliques and (a) lack of player leadership” inside the Chicago clubhouse had spread around the league. In a Monday appearance on 670 The Score’s “Parkins & Spiegel Show,” Nightengale said that chatter had come from White Sox players speaking to others across the league.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Padres starting Brent Rooker in left field on Saturday night

San Diego Padres outfielder Brent Rooker is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Rooker will operate in left field after Matt Batten was sent to the bench on Saturday night. In a matchup against left-hander Carlos Rodon, our models project Rooker to score 6.7 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Week: Kris Bryant breaks out in Colorado

Kris Bryant entered the month of July week with fewer than 90 at-bats on the season, thanks to some struggles with injury. Even more surprising, Bryant hadn't yet hit a home run in 2022. Well, that all changed this week — and in a huge way. On Tuesday, Bryant...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy