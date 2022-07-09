ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Luis Patino: Throwing session pushed back

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Patino (oblique) had his live bullpen session pushed from Saturday to Monday, Marc Topkin of the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt traded from Oakland to Tampa Bay

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Christian Bethancourt has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are looking to add some offense, especially from behind the dish, so they are adding Bethancourt to the mix. Heading back to Oakland in the deal are Triple-A outfielder Cal Stevenson and Single-A pitcher Christian Fernandez.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
numberfire.com

Eric Haase sitting Saturday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. In 148 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .241 batting average with a...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#The Tampa Bay Times
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Departs with injury

Fleming left Monday's game against the Red Sox with right oblique tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming will undergo further testing Tuesday to determine the severity of the issue. However, manager Kevin Cash stated that Fleming is likely headed to the 10-day injured list, per Topkin.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Mets: Four things to know, prediction, how to watch as rivals meet with first place on the line

Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Move to paternity list official

The Rockies officially placed Bryant (personal) on the paternity list Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. Bryant doesn't appear as a bench option on the Rockies' lineup card for Monday's game against the Padres while Sam Hilliard does, implying that the latter player was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Bryant on the active roster. Per MLB rules, Bryant is able to spend 1-to-3 days away from the team while on the paternity list, so fantasy managers likely shouldn't count on him returning to the lineup until Thursday's series finale with the Padres. Bryant exited late in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks after experiencing cramping, but he should be ready to step back in as an everyday player once he rejoins the team.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Optioned to Triple-A

Lamet was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday. Lamet was called up by San Diego on Saturday, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in 2.1 innings against the Giants on Sunday. Right-hander Reiss Knehr was recalled Monday to take Lamet's place in the major-league bullpen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane Baz: Hammered in loss

Baz (1-2) allowed seven runs on eight hits over 2.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Reds. Baz turned in a pair of scoreless frames before the Reds tagged him for seven runs in the third. He gave up three two-run homers in the inning to Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson and Mike Moustakas. The 23-year-old righty had allowed just two home runs through 24.2 frames entering Sunday's start. Baz now owns an unsightly 5.00 ERA with a 30:9 K:BB over six starts. He's lined up to face Baltimore at home next week.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: On bench Saturday

Varsho isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rockies. Varsho is getting a chance to reset after he went 0-for-11 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last three games. Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat fifth.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy