Kansas City, MO

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Expected to return Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lynch (finger) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list to start one of the two games...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Yankees, Royals Have Reportedly Discussed Notable Trade

The New York Yankees and Kansas City have reportedly talked about a trade involving Andrew Benintendi. The report first came from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Benintendi is very likely to be moved by the Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline, especially since he's a free agent at the end of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Leaves start with injury

Lynch left Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers with an undisclosed injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings prior to exiting. Lynch gave up a leadoff single to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
numberfire.com

Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Saturday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Olivares is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 74 plate appearances this season, Olivares has a .286 batting average with a .796...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: X-rays negative, undergoing MRI

Manager Mike Matheny said after Sunday's win over the Guardians that Merrifield (toe) had X-rays come back negative and is now awaiting the results of an MRI, Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Merrifield went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before exiting Sunday's contest after the fourth inning with right toe discomfort....
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Mets: Four things to know, prediction, how to watch as rivals meet with first place on the line

Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not starting Game 2

Taylor isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Taylor was the leadoff man during Monday's matinee, and he went 1-for-4 with a double. Kyle Isbel will take his place in center field and bat seventh Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Drew Waters: Bound for Kansas City

The Royals agreed Monday to acquire Waters, right-hander Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for the 35th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Just a couple years ago, Waters looked as though he might have a long-term future in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting Game 1 on Monday

Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Dozier will get a breather in Game 1 on Monday after he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Guardians. Vinnie Pasquantino will take over at first base and bat fourth in the matinee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Departs with injury

Fleming left Monday's game against the Red Sox with right oblique tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming will undergo further testing Tuesday to determine the severity of the issue. However, manager Kevin Cash stated that Fleming is likely headed to the 10-day injured list, per Topkin.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

