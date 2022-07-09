ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Still chances to find your summer getaway

By Dianne Newcomer
The News-Star
The News-Star
 2 days ago

Wait! Don't change the channel yet! Retail stores  may be stocking their shelves with back-to-school stuff, but, folks, summer is not over. Yet, as a travel agent at Monroe Travel Service, I  must admit this has been the most unusual vacation season we have ever seen.

In the month of June, most of our travelers were like a race horse that accelerates from a resting position at the gate to a speed of up to 40 mph--and they were chomping at the bit to do so!  French horse racing researchers recently determined that winning is all about the fast break at the start of the run.  The winning horses are able to  optimize and maintain high oxygen levels throughout the race!

Training, fitness and a smart jockey are definitely factors, but their studies suggest tactics like walking the track and studying the competition pale in comparison to being able to break hard from the gate. So, for all of you travelers out there who may be lagging in the back of the pack, it is time to take a big deep breath and, like our four legged friends, you need to get going.  The race to enjoy a little bit of summer before it is finished is on, so, to help you out, I wanted to  share a few tours in the travel marketplace  with some last minute availability that are sure to give you a winning experience.

HIKE THE CAMINO DE SANTIAGO--from the jaw dropping beauty of the Pyrenees to the iconic 14th Century Alhambra  to  the white washed villages of Spain, this trip dparting Sept. 6-17 /from  $6595 is sure to win your heart!

HIKING IN THE ALPS--This Tour du Mont Blanc made National Geographic Traveler's "50 Tours of a Lifetime" not to miss list.  On this program, an expert guide leads you from village to village in France, Italy and Switzerland for 9 days.  Trip dates are Aug. 13-21 and Aug. 27-Sept 4/ from $4795

Sunny Days, starry nights in AMERICA'S ROCKY MOUNTAINS is what this 8 day fully escorted group bus trip is all about.  Departing from Billings to Spokane, only  4 seats remain for the  August 13-20 departure/ $2970

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' in NORTHERN CALIFORNIA--this fully escorted bus tour round trip from San Francisco is on September 16-24.  You will enjoy Yosemite, Sacramento, Mammoth Lakes, Eurenka and the grapevines of California's wine country/$3239.

CRUISE ALASKA's amazing INSIDE PASSAGE  round trip from Seattle.  A deluxe balcony cabin, with port taxes, beverage package, wi-fi,  and tips is $3126 for TWO on an August 21 sailing. Remember, the cruising season in Alaska has been extended this year into October so you might want to think about getting onboard.

AMERICA'S COWBOY COUNTRY  is the West at its best. This fun-filled 9 day journey through Yellowstone, Grand Teton Nation Park, Mt. Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorials is an excellent way to see the beauty of our country.  Grab your Stetson and saddle up because this trip leaves on July 23/ $2999.

ISLANDS OF NEW ENGLAND calling your name? Then, take this 8 day fully escorted bus trip and travel the Atlantic coast from Rhode Island to Cape Cod, from Providence to Newport and to the delightful islands of Martha's Vineyard, Block Island, and Nantucket. Two dates--Aug. 26 and September 8/$2519.

BEAUTIFUL UTAH with its five National Parks is a 9 day, 8 night escorted bus trip designed to make you fall in love with the Southwest.  Tours depart from Denver on August 14 and also September 5/ $2879. Ask about our October dates if you can't make it now.

FROM SCOTTSDALE TO RAPID CITY is a  12 day adventure from with 3 seats open on August 20.  This trip is a winner featuring 5 fantastic national parks, including Old Faithful in Yellowstone .See  America's finest and let someone else do the driving and the planning for $4499.  Singles are welcome!

RUN AWAY TO CANADA on this small group tour of the majestic Rockies from Vancouver to Calgary on July 24/ $3841! I know this is a fast break but it is really a very cool 11 day trip!

CANADA's MARITIME COASTAL WONDER tour departs on September 1-11 and has 2 spots remaining on this 11 day journey from Halifax for $2969. FYI: the high temperature in Nova Scotia last week was 57 degree. Want to go cool off?

Calling all SINGLES who love cruising to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Mexico.  CELEBRITY CRUISES announced this week that solo travelers sailing with them are now entitled to enjoy the same rate as those who book double occupancy on their sailings.  This is great news and a serious savings for all of you singles wanting to cruise, so call 323 3465 for a free brochure.

TAHITI CRUISING on your mind? Then, you need to call Monroe Travel Service by August 31st to reserve your 7, 10 or 11 day Tahiti Cruise during this summer's celebration.  Your private luxury yacht like cruise will be aboard the Wind Spirit or Star Breeze and will include air from LAX+ hotel package + all drinks, Wi-fi and tips+ cruise accommodations/$5099.

The vacation season is still happening. So, folks, if you are chomping at the bit and ready to make a fast break, give Monroe Travel Service a call.   We will not only get you to the gate on time but help you win big this summer.

Dianne Newcomer is a travel agent at Monroe Travel Service.  For your next vacation, please call Page, Linda, Rob, Lori or Dianne at 318 323 3465.  We are waiting to send you away.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Still chances to find your summer getaway

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Travel misery continues for a third day: Nearly 800 flights are canceled and more than 3,000 are delayed with airlines blaming the weather as Americans face bumpy start to their summer vacations

Almost 800 flights have been cancelled and nearly 3,000 delayed today - the third consecutive day of travel misery for thousands of Americans trying to start their summer vacations. A total of 8,900 delays and 1,470 cancelation thwarted US travels on Friday and more than 1,700 were canceled on Thursday.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Monroe, LA
Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
Monroe, LA
State
Utah State
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

The Plane That Never Returned: The Missing Flight Of Nancy Branch

Nancy Branch was a 1984 Stanford University Graduate of psychology. She later obtained a position at Advanced Micro Devices in Sunnyvale, California. There, she met Kevin Clarke, and the two began dating. The couple enjoyed traveling, playing racquetball, and diving together, the Charley Project reports. 29-year-old Nancy and 31-year-old Kevin were friends with another couple. 29-year-old Alan Stewart and 31-year-old Amy Haxton were newlyweds. The pair had been married for six weeks and planned a honeymoon in South Africa in January of the following year.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Independent

Delta passengers offered $10,000 to take a later flight

Delta Air Lines passengers boarding a flight on Monday morning were amazed to be offered $10,000 (£8,210) to give up their seats. Boarding had already begun for the flight - from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis, Minnesota -when Delta staff announced that the flight was overbooked,Airline ground staff said they were looking for eight passengers willing to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later flight. In return, the volunteers would each be awarded $10,000 in compensation.The Independent was unable to verify how much the airline paid out to passengers in this instance, but it is not uncommon for large sums...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Man admits to jumping on plane drinks trolley before screaming and stripping off mid-flight

A US man has admitted to leaping onto an airline drinks trolley mid-flight, before stripping off his clothes in the aisle of the plane, forcing the plane to divert.Adam Alexander Williams, of Washington, pled guilty to one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, reported the Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana on Thursday.Mr Williams had been travelling on an American Airlines flight from Seattle to Charlotte, North Carolina on 9 January, when he began behaving erratically. In the hearing, the US Attorney described how he shocked fellow passengers by leaping onto the drinks trolley and knocked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Disgruntled tourist posts a picture of his £380-a-night hotel room in London, complaining the reality 'isn't even close' to the promotional image

A visitor to London has unveiled a picture that underscores how promotional images of hotel rooms can differ quite noticeably from reality. Tourist Jerone Tan checked into the five-star-rated Tower Suites hotel in London, located mere yards from the Tower of London, expecting a 'floor-to-ceiling outlook' in his room, as depicted in one of the photographs displayed when he booked it.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Fitness#Monroe Travel Service#French#The Camino De Santiago
Time Out Global

Now you can party all night long on a cruise ship if you want to

Most international travel went on a halt over the past years due to the pandemic, but it seems that the cruise industry felt the brunt of it, especially in early 2020. Lest we forget daily news detailing passengers who struggled onboard as ships were stranded at sea for long periods of time. The good news is that cruises are back this year, with the hottest cruises being… cruises to nowhere. These inexpensive cruises are great for short breaks, and for journeys into international waters with the reach of local gambling.
LIFESTYLE
money.com

Air Travel Is Chaos This Summer. Here's How to Get a Refund

Fourth of July travelers, brace yourselves for a rough weekend — especially if you’ll be spending any time at the airport. Demand for airline travel is roaring back. Nearly 13 million people are expected to fly this weekend, according to data from travel app Hopper, and more than 2.4 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Thursday alone.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Hiking
Country
Switzerland
Place
Vancouver, CA
travelawaits.com

9 Fabulous Resorts To Experience In Anguilla

Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. Anguilla is an overseas British Territory in the eastern Caribbean Sea. This tiny country, a total of 36 square miles, has some of the most incredible stretches of pristine sand in the Caribbean. Its 33 beaches dot the 16-mile-long and 3-mile-wide (at its widest) coast. The sun, pure white sand, and turquoise blue water (hovering around 70 degrees) are the hallmarks of this lovely place and are found at each property on this list — but that’s the only similarity. The resorts range from affordable to luxurious and all are steps from the glorious sea.
TRAVEL
purewow.com

15 of the Best Luxury Vacations You Could Ever Take

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. A luxury vacation can mean many things. For us, it’s over-the-top accommodations, personalized service that anticipates every need and bucket-list...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Wanted: travellers for a fabulous European rail adventure

Are you a sucker for train travel and fascinating historical homes? Well, boy, have we got the dream trip for you. Accommodation behemoth Airbnb and veteran train ticketer Interrail are hooking up to offer the chance for six very, very lucky people to win a bespoke cross-Europe train journey, with overnight stays at some of the continent’s most glamorous rentals.
TRAVEL
SlashGear

The Future Of Cruises Could Be In The Sky

A sky cruise plane concept shows what it's like to take a vacation while floating above clouds, but will it be the future of high-class tourism or is it a pipe dream? Futuristic hotels aren't just found in science-fiction, some, like Japan's first cutting-edge robot hotel, actually became a reality. While it's challenging enough to build fantastic hotels on terra firma, doing it in the clouds may seem impossible. However, a YouTube video animated by Hashem Al-Ghaili explores the possibility of reinventing future cruise vacations by way of a hypothetical nuclear-powered sky cruise plane capable of staying airborne for years.
LIFESTYLE
The News-Star

The News-Star

1K+
Followers
898
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy