Three dead, four hospitalized after fiery, high-speed crash in Orange

State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Montgomery. On July 9, 2022, at 12:44 a.m., state police from the Montgomery barracks responded to State Route 52, between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery for a report of a car/bike collision. Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling westbound on State Route 52 when it struck a battery powered bicycle (e-bike) that was being operated by Jaleek Johnson, age 21 from Walden, NY. His passenger on the bike was Christiana Kovacs, age 21 from the town of Montgomery. The vehicle that struck the bike left the scene. Troopers located the vehicle, a 2013 Subaru-Impreza, that was operated by Logan Kelly, age 22 of Walden, NY.

MONTGOMERY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO