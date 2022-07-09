ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Three dead, four hospitalized after fiery, high-speed crash in Orange

 2 days ago

Three people were killed and four others injured when their speeding vehicle crashed, rolled over and burst into flames in Orange early Saturday, police reported. A Nissan Altima traveling south...

Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Mount Pleasant Crash

A 19-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Westchester. It happened on Sunday, July 10 when a 2021 Honda Pilot operated by a 26-year-old White Plains man, was northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Mount Pleasant and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Cleveland Street, state police said.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Dies In Poconos Jet Ski Accident: Authorities

A woman died after falling off a jet ski in the Poconos Thursday, July 7, authorities said. Lorena Lauer, 19, of Stroudsburg (Jackson Township) was on a jet ski at Camp Pocono Trails in Reeders around 5:45 p.m. when she fell and went underwater, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
REEDERS, PA
Daily Voice

Sussex County Crash Claims Life Of Passaic Motorcyclist: State Police

A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Passaic was killed in a Sussex County crash, state police confirmed. Elio Fernandez was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Deckertown Road Turnpike when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway near milepost 4.8 in Montague around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
PASSAIC, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

High school student killed, 3 others injured in tragic Rutherford, NJ crash

RUTHERFORD — A 17-year-old Rutherford High School student is dead and three others are in the hospital after a horrific crash on Friday. Rutherford police said that the students' two-door BMW sedan crashed into a utility pole on Marginal Road around 3 p.m. Friday, NorthJersey.com reported. The crash, which did not involve any other vehicles, occurred between Lincoln Avenue and Wheaton Place.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
#Kabc Tv Channel 7
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Nabbed For Shooting Of Another Teen In Beacon

A Hudson Valley 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting another teen, seriously wounding them. The shooting took place in June in Dutchess County in the city of Beacon at Davies South Terrace apartments. When police arrived on the scene to investigate a complaint of shots fired, they were informed...
BEACON, NY
News 8 WROC

21-year-old dies in e-bike, vehicle crash in NY

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 21-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Montgomery, New York on Saturday. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to State Route 52 between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery at 12:44 a.m. for a report of a car and bike collision. […]
1010WINS

Investigation underway after body is recovered from NJ river

NEWARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a New Jersey river last week, authorities said Monday. The body was discovered in Newark’s Passaic River by a passerby who flagged down a police officer just after 6 p.m. near the Jackson Street Bridge.
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson shooting on Park Avenue

A man was killed and another left injured in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said a 21-year-old man died and a 25-year-old man is in stable condition. They said the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Carroll Street at around 2:17 a.m.
PATERSON, NJ
theharlemvalleynews.net

te Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Montgomery

State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Montgomery. On July 9, 2022, at 12:44 a.m., state police from the Montgomery barracks responded to State Route 52, between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery for a report of a car/bike collision. Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling westbound on State Route 52 when it struck a battery powered bicycle (e-bike) that was being operated by Jaleek Johnson, age 21 from Walden, NY. His passenger on the bike was Christiana Kovacs, age 21 from the town of Montgomery. The vehicle that struck the bike left the scene. Troopers located the vehicle, a 2013 Subaru-Impreza, that was operated by Logan Kelly, age 22 of Walden, NY.
MONTGOMERY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock Councilwoman facing DWI charges

Woodstock Town Councilwoman Maria-Elena Conte faces drunken-driving and resisting arrest charges following a 911 call for an erratic driver on July 4. The call came in at 10:32 p.m. for a vehicle on the wrong side of Ohayo Mountain Road on the town of Hurley end. A state trooper spotted the vehicle and stopped it at the intersection with Tannery Brook and Millstream roads in Woodstock.
WOODSTOCK, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Update on Bus Driver Attack

2022-07-08@4:58pm–#Bridgeport CT–A caller reported a bus driver being attacked on the 1800th block of Main Street. The Responding officers were told by the caller that a male assaulted a city bus driver and took their cell phone. The medics were dispatched to evaluate the bus driver’s injuries.

