WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When a family member or loved one going missing, it can be terrifying and the feeling of helplessness can be overwhelming. Each year hundreds of thousands of people are reported missing, and while many of these people are found, there are those who are not. When someone goes missing, people often turn to law enforcement and file a missing person report.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO