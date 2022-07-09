ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

STORM LOOKS STRONG HEADING IN TO SUNDAY

By Anthony Hartwig
ysnlive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOARDMAN OH- Steel Valley Storm did everything they could to take momentum in to bracket play Sunday with their last game of pool play. The Storm offense continued to see the ball well as they rolled to...

ysnlive.com

ysnlive.com

STORM WIN BACK TO BACK CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOARDMAN OH- With a championship on the line, the Steel Valley Storm matched up with a familiar Ohio Monsters team. The Storm beat them in the semifinals in their last tournament, and took them down in pool play on Saturday. The Storm made it 3 for 3 on Sunday and earned another bracket championship on the summer with a 14-4 run rule win.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

STORM LOCK IN SPOT IN ANOTHER CHAMPIONSHIP

BOARDMAN OH- In their last weekend out, the Steel Valley Storm won their bracket in their own tournament. After their 9-2 victory over Ohio Hurricanes- Green on Sunday in the semifinals, they secured their spot in another bracket championship. Maddie Wymer was the big bay in this one, going 2-3...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

STORM SURGE INTO BRACKET PLAY

BOARDMAN OH- After going 3-0 in pool play, the Steel Valley Storm came in to Sunday’s bracket play as the number 1 seed. It was time to earn it on the field. They opened their run in the bracket with a 9-2 win over the Ohio Hurricanes-Orange. Christina Montgomery...
BOARDMAN, OH
ysnlive.com

FALCONS SCRAPE PAST CREEKSIDE IN GAME 1

STRUTHERS OH- The rivalry between Creekside, and Astro Falcons is alive and well. The two teams meet yet again in an 18U championship series for Class B Baseball. The regular season matchups were Astro Falcons dominated affairs, but Creekside came ready to battle Sunday night. In a pitcher’s duel the Falcons still won 2-1.
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Monday's Greatest Golfer Results (7/11/2022)

Today at the Trumbull Country club in Warren, 50 players competed in the 'Joe' Dickey Greatest Golfer Juniors play. Below are the top scores by division. The Q designates the player earned a spot in the finals. If there are lower scores than the Q, they have previously qualified. SCORES.
WARREN, OH
ysnlive.com

ANOTHER EXTRA INNING WALK OFF PUNCHES BOARDMAN’S TICKET

ASHTABULA OH- In a win or go home scenario on Monday night Boardman met up with a familiar Tallmadge team. When the two teams met on Saturday it was an instant classic as Boardman walked it off in 8 2-1. The hype for the rematch was real, and the matchup lived up to the billing. Deadlocked again in extras Boardman walked it off in the 8th this time by a score of 3-2.
BOARDMAN, OH
ysnlive.com

WEST VIRGINIA WINS IN SUDDEN DEATH SCENARIO

NILES, OH- The West Virginia Black Bears took down the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the extra-inning frame to win the 3 game series over the weekend. Mahoning Valley took the first lead of the ballgame, with Zach Dezenzo reaching on a single and then scoring on a wild pitch. West Virginia then responded with a run in the top of the fourth with an opposite field jack by Ryan Hernandez. The Black Bears would take their first lead of the ballgame in the fifth inning, scoring 2 runs on a Gehrig Anglin single, and a sac-fly by Caeden Trenkle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ysnlive.com

NEVER FAR FROM HOME; SIGLER TO SERVE AS AD WITH BEAVER LOCAL

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH- It’s hard not to be a little bit romantic about a relationship between a student-athlete and their hometown. Even more when you talk about their alma mater, and what the lessons learned have done for that person in their life. For Josh Sigler, there were only...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
ysnlive.com

STORM FIND EASE IN EARLY MORNING BOUT

BOARDMAN OH- It was a 8:00 start time for the Steel Valley Storm to open their Saturday. However?, they never needed a wake up call. The Storm barreled their way to a 12-3 win over the Ohio Hurricanes. After her 4 RBI performance on Friday, Maddie Wymer backed it up...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Springfield High School football preview

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The outgoing senior class posted a remarkable winning percentage of 90.4% (47-5). The Tigers advanced to play for the state championship in back-to-back seasons (2019, 2020) and made their way to the Final Four just last November. Springfield graduated eight of the team’s nine...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WKBN

Local college’s women’s basketball coach dies

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A local college is mourning the passing of their very successful women’s basketball coach of eight years. According to a press release, Bobby McGraw of Slippery Rock University (SRU) passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. “We are heartbroken to share the news of Bobby’s...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WOWK

Country Roads Uniform builds anticipation for Backyard Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you haven’t heard, West Virginia will be wearing a brand new uniform when it faces Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl this fall. Named the Nike Country Roads Uniform, it immediately was a hit. Mountaineer players couldn’t contain their excitement when the uniform was revealed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

SRU women’s basketball coach Bobby McGraw dies unexpectedly

SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University president William J. Behre released a statement announcing that SRU women’s basketball coach Bobby McGraw died unexpectedly Sunday. A 1990 Mars Area High School graduate, McGraw was head coach of the SRU women’s basketball program for eight years. His 77 career wins...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WKBN

Sebring McKinley High School football preview

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Anthony Agresta takes over a Sebring program which has not had a winning season in thirty years (1992: 6-4). Agresta is the 11th coach since the beginning of the 1992 campaign to lead the Trojans. Coach Agresta led the Steubenville Catholic Central football program for...
SEBRING, OH

