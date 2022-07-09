STORM LOOKS STRONG HEADING IN TO SUNDAY

NILES, OH- The West Virginia Black Bears took down the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the extra-inning frame to win the 3 game series over the weekend. Mahoning Valley took the first lead of the ballgame, with Zach Dezenzo reaching on a single and then scoring on a wild pitch. West Virginia then responded with a run in the top of the fourth with an opposite field jack by Ryan Hernandez. The Black Bears would take their first lead of the ballgame in the fifth inning, scoring 2 runs on a Gehrig Anglin single, and a sac-fly by Caeden Trenkle.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO