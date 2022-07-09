ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Wainwright sets up another scavenger hunt at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – Fresh off a complete game Friday night, Adam Wainwright has another treat in store for St. Louis Cardinals fans this weekend.

Wainwright has set up another scavenger hunt at Busch Stadium as part of his self-coined “Day After Pitching Old Man Walk.” The 17-year veteran pitcher has documented several strolls and adventures around ballparks this year, including Busch Stadium, as part of a “DAPOMW” trend on Twitter.

Pujols, Cabrera added to MLB All-Star rosters by Manfred

Nearly two weeks ago, he challenged fans to find a hidden signed ball at Busch Stadium. This weekend, following a tough shutout loss, Wainwright hopes to set up one lucky fan with an unknown prize.

“Seems like a good day for a DAPOMW scavenger hunt,” said Wainwright via Twitter Saturday. “Today, I’ll be leaving a set of clues around the stadium that will eventually lead to the prize. Who’s up for the challenge?”

Since launching the scavenger hunt, Wainwright has hinted at two clues via Twitter. One included a photo of an upper-deck seat with a note via Twitter. The other included a message from that note telling fans “you might have to [go] back low.”

Based on his tweets, Wainwright’s first two clues appear to convey positive messages and brief Cardinals history lessons. As of 1:15 p.m. Saturday, the start of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wainwright has yet to share any other clues via social media. No fans have publicly stated via social media whether they have found the prize.

On and off the mound, Wainwright is putting together a remarkable season. Playing on a one-year deal for the fourth straight year, Wainwright has picked up six wins and pitched to 3.15 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 105.2 innings pitched this season.

Wainwright and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina are less than 10 starts away from the MLB record as a battery, though a chance to make baseball history in that department will depend on how quickly Molina might be able to return from an ongoing knee injury.

