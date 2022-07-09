ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

US ports saw record imports this spring, as port workers’ contract expires

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Cargo volume is expected to remain high as we head into the peak shipping season, and it is essential that all ports continue to operate with minimal disruption,” said Jonathan Gold, NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy, at the NRF. US Ports handled 2.4 million...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
freightwaves.com

J.B. Hunt to expedite delivery of new containers, customer freight

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Thursday that it has entered a long-term agreement to expedite the delivery of new intermodal containers as well the freight of its customers. A multivessel agreement with Swire Shipping Pte. is expected to provide an accelerated shipment option for the company’s customers that ship cargo from Asia to the U.S.
INDUSTRY
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Long Beach, CA
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Long Beach, CA
Industry
deseret.com

Report: U.S. oil reserves are being exported overseas despite high fuel prices

Using data and information from several industry sources, Reuters reported that over 5 million barrels of oil from U.S. emergency oil reserves were exported overseas last month. The news: One shipment reportedly contained 470,000 barrels of oil, which was sent from a storage facility in Texas to Trieste, Italy. From...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

How Big Is China’s Strategic Oil Reserve? U.S. Deal in Question

The strategic oil reserve is an emergency fuel store that various countries maintain for release in the event of supply disruption or other emergencies. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is the world’s largest reported reserve with an authorized maximum capacity of 727 million barrels. Recently, SPRs have become more important globally due to the embargo on Russian oil amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. There were reports that the Biden administration sold 1 million barrels of oil from the U.S. SPR to a Chinese state-owned firm. This has put the focus on China's strategic oil reserve.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

A water strategy for the parched West: Have cities pay farmers to install more efficient irrigation systems

“Are you going to run out of water?” is the first question people ask when they find out I’m from Arizona. The answer is that some people already have, others soon may and it’s going to get much worse without dramatic changes. Unsustainable water practices, drought and climate change are causing this crisis across the U.S. Southwest. States are drawing less water from the Colorado River, which supplies water to 40 million people. But levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the river’s two largest reservoirs, have dropped so low so quickly that there is a serious risk of one or...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Gold
freightwaves.com

US companies move to break China’s dominance of rare earth industry

In 2010, tensions flared between Japan and China over a fishing trawler incident in the East China Sea. The Chinese government reportedly blocked all exports of rare earth elements to Japan in retaliation for the detention of a Chinese fishing boat captain. Japan at the time had grown almost entirely...
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

Shipping Containers Are Pumped Full of Toxic Gas

This post was originally published by Hakai Magazine. They had no idea the shipping container was full of toxic gas. But mere moments after opening it, the two workers began to feel the effects. One man fell unconscious, convulsing with epileptic seizures. The other felt an irritation in his throat and began salivating uncontrollably.
INDUSTRY
thecentersquare.com

Multi-billion-dollar Taiwan-based company to build first-of-its-kind factory in North America in Texas

(The Center Square) – Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co. (GWA) plans to build a new state-of-the-art 300-millimeter silicon wafer factory in Sherman, Texas, after receiving taxpayer-funded incentives. Taiwan’s largestand the world’s third largest wafer manufacturer is building the first-of-its-kind factory in North America in the north Texas town of roughly 43,000...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Judge rules Subway can be sued over claims that its tuna sandwiches contain other fish species or animal products

The sandwich chain Subway can be sued over claims that it is misleading customers when it says its tuna products are "100% tuna," a federal judge in California said Monday. The suit, originally brought in January 2021 by Oakland-area resident Nilima Amin, claims Subway's tuna products “partially or wholly lack tuna as an ingredient” and “contain other fish species, animal products, or miscellaneous products aside from tuna.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Ship#Twin Ports#Port Of Los Angeles#Nrf#Us Ports
The Guardian

Britain’s electric dreams will never come true while China has a materials advantage

In his book Electrify: An Optimist’s Playbook for Our Clean Energy Future, Saul Griffith, an American inventor, entrepreneur and engineer, sets out a plan for decarbonising the US: electrify everything. From now on, every time people replace a vehicle or renovate a building or buy an appliance, they should be buying electric. Every new roof must have solar panels, all new housing must be energy efficient and shouldn’t contain a gas cooker. All that’s required to make this happen is a collective national effort comparable to the mobilisation of the US economy for the second world war. And it could be financed with the kind of low-cost, long-term loans reminiscent of the government-backed mortgages that created the postwar American middle class. QED.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

The world can’t wean itself off Chinese lithium

The industrial port of Kwinana on Australia’s western coast is a microcosm of the global energy industry. From 1955, it was home to one of the largest oil refineries in the region, owned by British Petroleum when it was still the Anglo-Persian Oil Company. It once provided 70 percent of Western Australia’s fuel supplies, and the metal husks of old tanks still dominate the shoreline, slowly turning to rust in the salt air.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
US News and World Report

U.S. Raises Concern Over Investment Climate in Mexico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai raised concerns about the investment climate in Mexico, including Mexico's energy policies that Washington says threaten U.S. investment, her office said on Thursday after a meeting with Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier. "She (Tai) discussed Mexico’s treatment of U.S. investors impacting important...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy