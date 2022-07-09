DATCP to Host Global Dairy Symposium at World Dairy Expo 2022
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will host a Global Dairy Symposium at World Dairy Expo® on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The symposium is funded by the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), a collaborative...
August 4 – 14, 2022. Join WTMJ had they head down to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair! Celebrate 171 years of tradition with amazing food, entertainment, attractions, agriculture and more! Your favorite WTMJ shows will be broadcasting live from the Wisconsin State Fair Park each day alongside the WTMJ Street Team.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
MADISON, WI (WRN) – A newly released study finds Wisconsin’s K-12 school funding has continued to decline, relative to other states. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found the state’s per pupil spending ranked 25th in 2020. “From 2002 to 2020, we had the third smallest increase in the...
Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
Madeline Uraneck moved from Oklahoma to Wisconsin 50 years ago. While she’s not a farmer, Uraneck said she’s always paid attention to what’s going on in farm fields as she drives around the state. "As you go through the beautiful farmland, you notice the changes in farming...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Florence County is the only one of 72 counties in Wisconsin with high community levels of the COVID-19 virus. That’s based on new cases per capita, hospitalizations per capita, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Over the next several weeks, Wisconsin’s bear hunters will be training their hounds on free-roaming black bears in preparation for this fall’s bear-hunting season. Wisconsin’s bear-hounding season goes from mid-September to mid-October, but the bearhound training period starts in July and runs through August. During training and the main hounding season, hunters use bait to attract bears.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday barred the use of most absentee ballot drop boxes in the state. The court also made it illegal for anyone other than the voter, like family members or close friends, to return a completed ballot. The ruling could have a disproportionate impact on rural...
More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
MILTON — As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but the records we do have show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South.
When you start to get into property listings in the 8-figure range, beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder. I came across a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state. We've already covered the most expensive home in Illinois, this $45 million mansion in suburban Chicago, and this Wisconsin home is much more affordable, comparatively speaking, at a much more modest $11.9 million.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Wisconsin.
MADISON, Wis. — Gas prices are continuing to decline across the country, with Wisconsin being among the nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases, according to AAA. Pump prices fell another 12 cents since last week, making the national average $4.67. The dip in the national average for a gallon of gas occurred despite a slight rise in demand, which AAA said is likely because of the Independence Day weekend.
Jamie Wells doesn't want to vote ever again. The one and only time she did was back in November 2020. That single ballot caused so much stress and turmoil and mounting debt that she will probably never again do it. Wells, 53, is one of five people charged with election...
FRIDAY 7/8/2022 1:52 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,529,935 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,164 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention. The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) will be welcoming a new face in leadership next month, Governor Tony Evers’ office announced on Friday. The current secretary, Dawn Crim is stepping down from the Evers administration. Crim, Evers said, has been “been absolutely...
Former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch spent years laying the foundation for her run for the governor's office. On Friday, the state's longest serving governor chose someone else for his endorsement. Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson's backing of Tim Michels may not swing the governor's race — Kleefisch announced endorsements...
