ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

DATCP to Host Global Dairy Symposium at World Dairy Expo 2022

By State News
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will host a Global Dairy Symposium at World Dairy Expo® on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The symposium is funded by the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), a collaborative...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 1

Related
wtmj.com

2022 Wisconsin State Fair

August 4 – 14, 2022. Join WTMJ had they head down to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair! Celebrate 171 years of tradition with amazing food, entertainment, attractions, agriculture and more! Your favorite WTMJ shows will be broadcasting live from the Wisconsin State Fair Park each day alongside the WTMJ Street Team.
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Study Shows Drop In Wisconsin School Funding

MADISON, WI (WRN) – A newly released study finds Wisconsin’s K-12 school funding has continued to decline, relative to other states. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found the state’s per pupil spending ranked 25th in 2020. “From 2002 to 2020, we had the third smallest increase in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wild Parsnip Continues to Spread in Wisconsin

Wild Parsnip, Pastinaca sativa, is an invasive member of the carrot family that continues to spread into unmanaged areas throughout Wisconsin. It likes to grow in sunny, grassy areas along roadsides, railroads, and field borders but is not limited to these conditions. Primary means of spread is by seed that can be moved long distances while mowing roadsides after the plant sets seed.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
seehafernews.com

WI Wildlife Advocate: Bear Hounding, Baiting Unethical

Over the next several weeks, Wisconsin’s bear hunters will be training their hounds on free-roaming black bears in preparation for this fall’s bear-hunting season. Wisconsin’s bear-hounding season goes from mid-September to mid-October, but the bearhound training period starts in July and runs through August. During training and the main hounding season, hunters use bait to attract bears.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

More unnecessary hurdles to voting in Wisconsin

More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Global Dairy Farmers
1440 WROK

The Most Expensive House For Sale In Wisconsin Is Almost $12,000,000. Is It Worth It?

When you start to get into property listings in the 8-figure range, beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder. I came across a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state. We've already covered the most expensive home in Illinois, this $45 million mansion in suburban Chicago, and this Wisconsin home is much more affordable, comparatively speaking, at a much more modest $11.9 million.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Gas prices continue to fall across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Gas prices are continuing to decline across the country, with Wisconsin being among the nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases, according to AAA. Pump prices fell another 12 cents since last week, making the national average $4.67. The dip in the national average for a gallon of gas occurred despite a slight rise in demand, which AAA said is likely because of the Independence Day weekend.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
wiproud.com

Int’l. Coca-Cola Convention returns to Wisconsin after more than a decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention. The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.
GREEN BAY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim to step down in August

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) will be welcoming a new face in leadership next month, Governor Tony Evers’ office announced on Friday. The current secretary, Dawn Crim is stepping down from the Evers administration. Crim, Evers said, has been “been absolutely...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy