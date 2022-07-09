ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night picks and predictions today for Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev

By Erich Richter
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Off the heels of two title fights in a PPV last weekend, we are back at the UFC APEX center in Las Vegas for a Fight Night.

Hopefully, you liked last weekend’s guest appearance from Luca Fury where we went 1-1 after Holloway got smashed by Volkanovski. Having some guest appearances to help break down fights is something to look for going forward, especially for weekly UFC betting picks. here at The Post.

This weekend’s fight card is a bit light on name value but there are some intriguing bouts. Interestingly enough, there are some early prelims fights that are more competitive and exciting stylistically than the main card ones.

You will see plenty of that below. Let’s cash some tickets!

New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.

New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.

21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.

21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsLqs_0gaDYNR300
Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

UFC Fight Night predictions today

Rafael Dos Anjos (+180) vs. Rafael Fiziev (-225)

A very interesting main event between the elder statesman Dos Anjos against the up-and-coming Fiziev. Skill for skill, Dos Anjos should have Fiziev beat, but is father time going to finally come from the former Brazillian champion?

Fiziev has an extensive kickboxing resume where he was 38-9 with about three-quarters of those being knockouts. Fiziev is the better athlete here as well so quickness and striking are what Fiziev wants to rely on to carry him to victory.

Notably, Fiziev has not fought five rounds in the octagon yet. When he fought Bobby Green (a fight many had scored for Green) Fiziev did appear to tire after winning the first round. Fiziev won that three-round fight by a decision but there are very reasonable question marks about his cardio in a five-round fight.

For Dos Anjos, he gets hit quite a bit. Standing heavy on his front foot negates his ability to move side to side and keep his head off the centerline. That could spell disaster for Dos Anjos could be put out early in this fight.

For betting purposes, the best way to bet this fight is to watch the first round and see how Dos Anjos looks. You will get plenty of information about how this will play out. If Dos Anjos survives and is pushing the pace of Fiziev, a live bet on Dos Anjos is a solid investment.

Most sportsbooks are anticipating a Fiziev win by decision (+125 on BetMGM). This is a bad bet. Fiziev has never been five rounds and Dos Anjos is probably his best level of competition faced yet. If Fiziev does win, it would likely have to come within the first three rounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVFgF_0gaDYNR300
Rafael Dos Anjos beats Paul Felder by decision

Pre-fight Dos Anjos’ grappling pace is the key to victory. He is a very smart fighter that needs to avoid Fiziev’s quickness and power. Fiziev could win this one by KO and light him up into oblivion but the value is on Dos Anjos to win by decision.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

UFC Fight Night pick today

  • Rafael Dos Anjos wins by decision +390 (FanDuel)

Ronnie Lawrence (-125) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+105)

The first fight of the card! A best bet for tonight’s UFC card comes on this grappling savant, Ronnie Lawrence, who faces off against Saidyokub Kakhramonov. Good luck to the UFC announce team pronouncing that one correctly multiple times tonight.

Ronnie Lawrence has burst onto the scene in the UFC dominating his opponents with overwhelming grappling and control. However, a major bump in the road hit in round three against Leomana Martinez. Lawrence was nearly KO’d in that bout.

The grappling exchanges for this fight should be plenty interesting as Kakhramonov showcased a nasty set of guillotine chokes against Trevin Jones. Undoubtedly, this guillotine will be tested early against Lawrence who will be shooting for takedowns throughout with (potentially) his neck exposed.

Aside from Kakhramonov’s guillotine, his grappling defense didn’t look great. Against a better wrestler, it would make any coach weary that jumping guillotine will do nothing but tire out your arms and lose you rounds.

Lawrence should win rounds and take a decision here more often than not. Take Lawrence here as the -120 favorite with clear cardio and grappling edges.

UFC Fight Night pick today

  • Ronnie Lawrence -125 (BetMGM)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Sadv_0gaDYNR300
Michael Johnson

UFC Fight Nght parlay (+676)

This parlay was placed on PointsBet Sportsbook and the odds were accurate at the time of writing.

  • Lawrence (-125) + Johnson/Mullarkey over 1.5 rounds (-152) + Sherman/Vanderaa ‘over’ 1.5 rounds (-179)+ Kennedy Nzechukwu (-150)

Another parlay to add to the card for this weekend’s Fight Night. A few notes to round out the betting breakdown.

  • Flirted with Michael Johnson in this parlay, he is my third favorite bet of the card as a +200 underdog. For now, ‘over’ 1.5 should be good as neither fighter is a bonafide finisher. The odds suggest the opposite, which is based on one finish by Mullarkey against Khama Worthy (since been cut).
  • Sherman vs. Vanderaa is one of the worst main card fights we have seen in ages. Neither guy profiles as a legit UFC caliber fighter so this one should be a low-level affair that could easily go the distance.
  • A tough one for Karl Roberson who faces off against Kennedy Nzechukwu. Roberson has maybe one round of cardio before Nzechukwu likely gets the finish in round two or three.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mmanews.com

Tyron Woodley Targeting “Another Belt” After Fan Interaction

While he’s been dipping his toes in many waters lately, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has recently revived a familiar aspiration: title gold. Woodley held the 170-pound belt on MMA’s biggest stage between 2016 and 2019, defending it against the challenges of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till before being dethroned by current champ Kamaru Usman.
UFC
mmanews.com

Demetrious Johnson Shares Why UFC Trade Worked In His Favor

Flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson has no regrets about his decision to leave the UFC for Asian organization ONE Championship in 2018. Over four years ago, Johnson swapped the Octagon for the Circle as part of a trade that saw Ben Askren move the other way. With it, “Mighty Mouse,” who is widely regarded as a contender in MMA’s GOAT debate, left the promotion in which he’d dominated the 125-pound division between 2012 and 2018, defending the gold a record 11 times.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Official fight card released for UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has revealed the official fight card for UFC 277 which takes place on July 30. The promotion continues to come thick and fast with a parade of high profile fights spread across the pay-per-view calendar in 2022. While we’re confident there will be a lot to look forward to in the autumn and winter months, what can’t be overlooked is the remainder of the summer schedule – which includes UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal rejects “no takedowns” offer from Gilbert Burns: “Do what’s gotten you here”

Jorge Masvidal has rejected a “no takedowns” offer from fellow former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has not competed since suffering a lopsided unanimous decision loss to his bitter rival Colby Covington at UFC 272 back in March. That setback marked “Gamebred’s” third in a row, as he had previously suffered back-to-back losses to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jan Blachowicz says Jiri Prochazka broke 'samurai code' with Glover Teixeira rematch request

Jan Blachowicz is not pleased with Jiri Prochazka’s decision to pursue a Glover Teixeira rematch for his first UFC title defense. After Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) claimed the light heavyweight title with a fifth-round submission of Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) at UFC 275 in June, the frontrunner for the next crack at gold appeared to be Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC).
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Roberson
Yardbarker

Michelle Waterson Previews Her UFC Fight Night Co-Main Event vs. Amanda Lemos

Looking for some insight on how to bet Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos? Look no further than one of the women fighting in it. Waterson spoke with BetSided last week to discuss her training for her upcoming fight against Lemos at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez as well as her illustrious career. Still hoping to fight for the Strawweight title, Waterson is hopeful this weekend's victory can jumpstart her push for the belt.
UFC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy