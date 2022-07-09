Out & About

ROGERSVILLE - Harold D. McKinney, age 79, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after an extended illness. He was born in Knoxville, TN and married Ann Couch McKinney in 1965. He moved to Rogersville and became a State Farm Insurance Agent for 43 years. He made many friends and many acquaintances too numerous to mention. He played for King David and the Pyramids Band as bass guitarist, when he was in high school. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and metal detecting. Harold was an active member of Big Creek Baptist Church for 40 years where he served as Choir director and Deacon. He then became a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville where he served as Deacon and sang in the choir. He attended faithfully until his health declined.

