Kingsport, TN

Out & About

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30....

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Betty Ruth Sharp

KINGSPORT - Betty Ruth Sharp, 75, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2022 at her home in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born on November 14, 1946 in Jellico, Tennessee, the daughter of J. Will Sharp and Nola Marcina (Lay) Sharp. She graduated from Whitley County High School and then Cumberland...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools introduces new Bluegrass club

This upcoming year, Johnson City Schools will be introducing a new bluegrass club to Liberty Bell and Indian Trail middle schools with hopes to later add a bluegrass course to Science Hill’s curriculum. Susan Lambert is the orchestra teacher for grades 6-12 at Liberty Bell, Indian Trail and Science...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The casino has a lot to offer, but for me it just wasn't money

If you happened to have read a similar column to this one, you’ll be happy to hear I’ve moved up from the fictional dollars my editor gave me last year. Yes, you read that right, fictional. He gave me 200 imaginary dollars to gallivant through Bristol for a column describing to you fine people just how I would spend $200 on the Tennessee side of State Street. It was a good time — but my luck seems to have gotten even better (well, mostly).
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Harold D. McKinney

ROGERSVILLE - Harold D. McKinney, age 79, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after an extended illness. He was born in Knoxville, TN and married Ann Couch McKinney in 1965. He moved to Rogersville and became a State Farm Insurance Agent for 43 years. He made many friends and many acquaintances too numerous to mention. He played for King David and the Pyramids Band as bass guitarist, when he was in high school. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and metal detecting. Harold was an active member of Big Creek Baptist Church for 40 years where he served as Choir director and Deacon. He then became a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville where he served as Deacon and sang in the choir. He attended faithfully until his health declined.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Troy H. Parham, III

Troy H Parham III, 78, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1944, in Kingsport, TN to the late Troy and Virginia Hawk Parham. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Mars Hill University in North Carolina with a BS in Math. Troy started his business career with J.C. Bradford & Co. and continued in financial planning for almost 50 years. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsport where he served faithfully in the sanctuary choir and as a Sunday School teacher. Troy was also a long-time member of the Kiwanis club. He met the love of his life, Ruth Ramirez Parham at Mars Hill University.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Johnson City Public Library (July 10-16)

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). • The library is closed Sundays through Labor Day. • The Summer Reading Program for all ages runs through July 22. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading to register.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Kingsport Public Library (July 10-16)

Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St). • Summer Reading continues for readers of all ages through July 29. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com. • Ocean Yoga for all ages will be held Monday, July 11, at noon in Glen...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport's Walker scores trifecta at Tennessee State Championships

BLOUNTVILLE — Kevin Walker wasn’t about to let the heavy rain stop him at Sunday’s 38th annual Toyota of Kingsport Tennessee State Championships at Muddy Creek Raceway. The 52-year-old Kingsport rider, a postal worker in Johnson City, wasn’t concentrating on hauling the mail as much as keeping his yellow No. 859 Suzuki upright on an extremely muddy track.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia underwater robotics team takes second in world competition

LONG BEACH, Calif. — An underwater robotics team from Southwest Virginia took second place in its class in its first world competition. A local high school team finished 11th in its class but has a goal for 2023 to get in the top five, while a North Carolina team that has won that class four straight times at the world competitions will no longer exist or compete next year.
LONG BEACH, CA
Kingsport Times-News

Roy G. Ripley

KINGSPORT - Roy G. Ripley, 78, of Kingsport, passed away July 10, 2022. He was born on August 5, 1943 to the late Gerald Ripley and Irene Shelton Ripley. Roy was a graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He was owner and President of East Tennessee Transportation until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of The Crossings Golf Club where he was a past Vice President, President and gave his help and support to the club for 27 years. Roy enjoyed many rounds of golf there with his friends.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sylvia Morin

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Sylvia Leigh Cox Morin, 76, of Colonial Heights, Tennessee, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center, in Kingsport, Tennessee, on Monday morning, July 4, 2022. Sylvia was born in Kingsport to the late Ennis Howard and Mildred Lilly Cox. Mrs. Morin lived in the Kingsport area most...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Keith Fortner

KINGSPORT - Keith Fortner, 56, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. He was born to Jeanette (Darnell) Fortner and the late Morgan Fortner. Keith was a member of the Baptist faith, he was raised attending Bloomingdale Baptist Church. Keith graduated from Sullivan North High School.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough searching for a new town recorder

Jonesborough is in search of a town recorder for the second time in two years after Pay Ryder, who was hired to the job in October, retired recently. "We pulled Pat out of retirement and I think he discovered he enjoys retirement," Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said Monday, adding that the town "thinks the world of him."
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch Now: Ready to Rock: Bristol Casino opens temporary facility

BRISTOL — The work week might have ended on Friday, but for Bristol, it marked a beginning. The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock opened the doors to its temporary facility on Friday, July 8, welcom- ing locals and visitors to the first-ever casino in the state of Vir- ginia.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia “Ginny” Stokes Peters

GATE CITY - Virginia “Ginny” Stokes Peters, 86, Gate City, Virginia passed away, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital, Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home; a funeral service will immediately follow in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with David Salley officiating. Judy McConnell will provide music.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Five questions with HMG's Dr. Alan Meade

When Holston Medical Group acquired his physical therapy practice in 1997, Dr. Alan Meade was excited for the opportunity. Now, a quarter century later, they've been able to expand their practice to four locations. Recently, Meade answered five questions about his work, tips for avoiding injury and when you might want to see a physical therapist after getting hurt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Start times set for Johnson City Schools

The first day of school for all Johnson City Schools will be Wednesday, August 3. Both Indian Trail Middle School and Liberty Bell Middle School will begin their school days at 7:40 a.m. along with Science Hill High School. All elementary schools will start their school days at 8:15 a.m. All Johnson City Schools will be closed on Thursday, August 4, for Election Day, and students will return to school on Friday, August 5.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

G.C. Greer

KINGSPORT - G.C. Greer, age 93, of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 9, 2022. G.C. was a proud veteran of the Korean War, who served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired after 40 + years of service at the Meade Corp. He was a member of the Darthula Baptist Church attending until his health declined.
KINGSPORT, TN

