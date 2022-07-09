Washington man at Capitol riot sentenced to 21 days prison

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — A Washington man who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced Friday to 21 days in prison and supervised release, KOIN 6 News confirmed.

Federal prosecutors say Jeremy Grace of Battle Ground was among the first wave of rioters to enter the Capitol building. Grace, and his father Jeff Grace took selfies in and outside of the Capitol.

Grace by phone told U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington D.C. that he takes responsibility for his actions that day.

Court records show Grace and his father attended the pro-Trump rally beforehand with a member of the far-right Proud Boys. Grace’s father is scheduled for a plea hearing July 28.

