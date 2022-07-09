Patricia "Patty" Castle Reese

Thelma Louise Stapleton Collins Livesay, age 92, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born April 12, 1930 to Dave and Kate Brown Stapleton in Lee Valley, Tennessee (Clinch Valley). She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville. She was retired from International Printing Pressmens and Assistant Union of North America.
KINGSPORT - Keith Fortner, 56, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. He was born to Jeanette (Darnell) Fortner and the late Morgan Fortner. Keith was a member of the Baptist faith, he was raised attending Bloomingdale Baptist Church. Keith graduated from Sullivan North High School.
KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Craddock, 88, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Bill served his country in the U.S Air Force. Bill was a member of the Kingsport Masonic Lodge #688 for over 50 years attaining the position of Grandmaster in 2003 he remained active until his health no longer permitted. He was very active in all of the community outreach provided by the masonic lodge and received numerous accolades for his service. Bill was awarded an honorary diploma from Volunteer High School in 2019. He was a devoted member of Kingsport Methodist Church.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Phyllis C. Ford, 77, of the Colonial Heights community, Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday, July 7th, 2022, following a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be...
DUFFIELD, VA - Wilma Jean (Kindle) Tomlinson, 94, Duffield, VA passed away, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, as her daughter was lovingly holding her hand. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, with Rev. Darrell Fletcher and Rev. Gary Edwards officiating.
GATE CITY - Virginia “Ginny” Stokes Peters, 86, Gate City, Virginia passed away, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital, Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home; a funeral service will immediately follow in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with David Salley officiating. Judy McConnell will provide music.
KINGSPORT - G.C. Greer, age 93, of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 9, 2022. G.C. was a proud veteran of the Korean War, who served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired after 40 + years of service at the Meade Corp. He was a member of the Darthula Baptist Church attending until his health declined.
GATE CITY, VA - Lillie Mae Fields, 85, Gate City, VA passed away, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate city Funeral Home at www.gatecityfunerals.com and Gate City Facebook Page.
KINGSPORT - Betty Ruth Sharp, 75, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2022 at her home in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born on November 14, 1946 in Jellico, Tennessee, the daughter of J. Will Sharp and Nola Marcina (Lay) Sharp. She graduated from Whitley County High School and then Cumberland...
NICKELSVILLE, VA - Henry Lee "Papaw" Robinson, 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Troy H Parham III, 78, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1944, in Kingsport, TN to the late Troy and Virginia Hawk Parham. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Mars Hill University in North Carolina with a BS in Math. Troy started his business career with J.C. Bradford & Co. and continued in financial planning for almost 50 years. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsport where he served faithfully in the sanctuary choir and as a Sunday School teacher. Troy was also a long-time member of the Kiwanis club. He met the love of his life, Ruth Ramirez Parham at Mars Hill University.
When Holston Medical Group acquired his physical therapy practice in 1997, Dr. Alan Meade was excited for the opportunity. Now, a quarter century later, they've been able to expand their practice to four locations. Recently, Meade answered five questions about his work, tips for avoiding injury and when you might want to see a physical therapist after getting hurt.
KINGSPORT — If you didn’t catch any of the 30-something artists at work during the Kingsport Art Guild’s “Paint Kingsport 2022” plein air competition last week, you’ve got a few weeks to check out their finished works. The guild, a fixture on the Kingsport...
MOUNT CARMEL — Members of the Mount Carmel Senior Center were featured in the 2021 Annual Report from the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and Tennessee Nutrition and Consumer Education Program (TNCEP), which is run by the University of Tennessee Extension Office. The publication mentioned the senior...
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. My wife and I enjoyed a recent vacation at the beach. One of our favorite things to do is to walk on the beach, looking for unusual or pretty seashells. So many times, I would pick up a shell, look at it, see that it was broken, and then discard it. I thought about how I’m glad God is not like that with you and me.
The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. A public reception will be held Aug. 25 from 5-7 p.m. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St). • Summer Reading continues for readers of all ages through July 29. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com. • Ocean Yoga for all ages will be held Monday, July 11, at noon in Glen...
The Kingsport Fire Department Technical Rescue Team went to the water on Monday. The idea was to get prepared for any type of rescue that would involve a person dumped into the river and perhaps drowning. So, the technical rescue team conducted its annual testing in order to make sure...
