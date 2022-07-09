Original Sega Super Hang-On Arcade Cabinet For Sale Puts a Superbike In Your Living Room

Wish your parents let you spend more time at the arcade back in the ’90s? Now you can bring the arcade home.

The '80s and '90s were truly a magical time for the world of arcade games. From racing cars to fighter jets, many cool arcade machines were born during these revolutionary years. Few, however, are more recognizable than the Sega Super Hang-On superbike racing game, which features a leaning motorcycle-like setup complete with sweet "bodywork" and a sick racing livery. You can now bring this bad boy home, should you be the highest bidder at this weekend's Mecum Orlando auction.

Listed with no reserve and currently sitting at $50 with just one bid is a prime example of this iconic arcade machine. The listing is missing up-close shots, so it's hard to see some of the more intricate details of it, but overall, the thing looks well preserved given its age. I'm not sure why no photos were taken of the screen, but maybe it's because it's in poor shape or perhaps it doesn't even turn on.

Should the game actually fire up and its electronics work as intended, this video below shows what you'd see on the screen:

No other details are provided about the arcade game in the listing's description, only that it's offered with the original keys, and that its condition is unknown. Hey, who knows, maybe you'll find a thousand dollars worth of quarters in the coin receptacle. These were big money-makers back in the day, don't you know?

The Sega Super Hang-On arcade machine launched in 1987 but was later adapted for home gaming consoles like the Sega Genesis and Atari ST through 1989 and 1990. As the video above shows, it featured four main racing venues (named after continents), and then each venue contained various stages. There were also a whopping four music tracks to choose from.

The motorcycles featured in the gameplay weren't branded, and the names given to riders didn't reflect motorcycle racers of the time. Based on this—and a quick Google search of other fellow machines from the era—it's easy to deduct that many stickers on this unit were added by its current owner. While the Sega, Elf, SPC, Keihin, and RK stickers came standard with the arcade machine, the Honda, Kawasaki, and other yellow stickers seen on the auction listing aren't original.

Based on the vague description of the machine and given the fact that we don't know if it even works or not, it's hard to say how much this could sell for. It could be a cool $100 conversation starter for the basement mancave, or it could be a $2,500 game the entire family can enjoy. Regardless, this machine serves as a reminder of the cool 8-bit arcade games of yore.

