Special Weather Statement issued for Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-12 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In northeast New Mexico, Far Northeast Highlands and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain from slow-moving storms will be capable of producing 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in less than one hour. This type of rainfall would produce dangerous flash flooding, including potential debris flows over and below recent burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO