Athens, GA

PHOTOS: Sarah Zúñiga performs album release show

By JESSICA GRATIGNY
Red and Black
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily, friends and listeners of singer-songwriter Sarah Zúñiga gathered to celebrate the release of her latest album, “Quiet...

Red and Black

PHOTOS: Savannah Conley performs at Nowhere Bar

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
Gainesville Beach Bash to return Friday

The Gainesville Beach Bash will be held on Friday, July 15 from 5-10 p.m at Lake Lanier Olympic Park, located at 3105 Clarks Bridge Road. You can reserve a table on the grandstands for $50. Parking will be available at 2500 Limestone Pkwy. There will be a shuttle to and from the event that will run between 4:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Athens art exhibits: Collections at the Lyndon House

The Lyndon House Arts Center is holding new art exhibitions throughout the summer in Athens, Georgia. The center highlights local and statewide artists and advocates for art education, appreciation and diversity. Here’s some of their newest collections on display to check out this month. Picture This: Highlighting Contemporary Art...
ATHENS, GA
A Honey of a Cake Maker

Honey Chappell of Simply Sweet Cakes bakes delicious works of art out of her home kitchen in Suwanee. As I sit in what I call my “comfy corner” and flip through the TV to find background noise to write to, I realize that I almost always choose Netflix’s “Nailed It!” If you haven’t watched this show, it’s a baking competition for home bakers who are… not very good. In each episode, the bakers are challenged to recreate edible masterpieces. Most of them end up looking and tasting poorly, but it makes for fantastic entertainment. Simply Sweet Cakes’ Honey Chappell, however, is the opposite of these forlorn bakers. In her home kitchen in Suwanee, Honey whips up cakes that look like actual works of art — and taste even better. If Honey were to star in a baking show, it would look more like “Cake Masters” than “Nailed It!”
SUWANEE, GA
Monroe: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia is the county seat of Walton County. Its nestled between Athens and Atlanta in the Alcovy River basin. It offers both the best of both. Monroe’s rich history attracts visitors. Their small-town atmosphere, engaging culture and high tech capabilities are what draws the visitors there. Monroe’s rich history is highlighted by its historic downtown, antebellum homes and venerable government structures.
MONROE, GA
Red and Black

Filming the Classic City: Movies shot in Athens

Many Georgians have gotten used to the feeling of watching a film and then have a sudden realization that they know exactly where the scene was filmed. They pause, look over the scene again, examine the background or even point to the screen to say, “I live there!”. Over...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA works with Athens’ Sparrows Nest in serving community

A nonprofit located on Prince Avenue, The Sparrow’s Nest has been serving the Athens-Clarke community for over 20 years by assisting the underserved community and those that struggle below the poverty level. The Sparrow’s Nest provides social services, legal assistance, food programs, shower and laundry services, a clothing pantry,...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

What Does Raylen Wilson Bring to Georgia?

A busy July continues for the University of Georgia, as Raylen Wilson has announced his college decision. Following a decommitment from the University of Michigan, the inside linebacker out of Tallahassee, Florida, is taking himself back off the open market after committing to the University of Georgia. Wilson is a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral services: Vanessa Nicole Conwell, 39

Vanessa Nicole Conwell peacefully transitioned from this earth on July 7, 2022. Nicole (aka “Lucy”) was born in Athens Ga on March 2, 1983 to the late Patricia Ann Conwell and Larry Conwell. Nicole grew up in Monroe, Ga. Survivors include; father, Larry Conwell; sister and brother-in-law, Selena...

