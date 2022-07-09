Town invited into feasibility study phase for Wildwood
By Lizzy Hill News Correspondent
WILMINGTON — The Select Board received communications ahead of their meeting for June 27 regarding the MSBA process for the Wildwood, a public hearing, the town manager evaluation, the MBTA, Finance Committee money transfers, the town manager’s priorities, and more. MSBA Executive Director John McCarthy wrote inviting...
WINCHESTER - Even though summer just started and Fourth of July festivities just ended, the Select Board has their eye on fall Town Meeting. Chair Rich Mucci said they should identify specific warrant articles and let Town Meeting members know early. He pointed to two specific items: accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and a proposed Community Preservation Act (CPA).
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on June 28, 2022 at town hall. Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman presented to the board on recent concerns over speeding on North Billerica Road. The DPW recently conducted a study over two months; many drivers exceeded the 30 mph speed limit and the maximum recorded speed was 78 mph.
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is warning drivers about a ramp closure on the MassPike (I-90) at Sturbridge. The I-90 eastbound ramp at exit 78 (I-84 westbound) in Sturbridge will be closed from 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 until 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 13.
TEWKSBURY — At the June 30, 2022 meeting of the Tewksbury North and Trahan School Reuse Committee meeting, members Bob Fowler, Kristin Smith, and Ken Duffett were not present. The committee reached a quorum at 6:40 p.m. when member Mark Kratman arrived. The committee is tasked with finding viable options for the North Street and Louise Davy Trahan elementary schools which will be vacated in 2023.
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on June 27, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Eric Ryder was not in attendance. The board reviewed a special permit extension request for 2122 Main St. with owners Joel, Jean, and Derek Leider. The parcel is adjacent to Donna’s Donuts.
WILMINGTON — The Select Board meeting Monday night, June 27, began with appointments for Target to change managers and the Wilmington Fire Chief regarding an ambulance replacement. The representatives on behalf of Target explained that the new manager has been trained in-house by Target for the sale of alcohol....
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on June 27, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Eric Ryder was not in attendance. Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that the former Nissan dealership at 623 Main St. is being redeveloped into a “green” and electric vehicle dealership by Eco Auto; the building has been vacant for several years.
REGION — Following lower than normal rainfall since March, the Northeast Region of Massachusetts, which includes Westford, has entered a significant drought, resulting in increased mandatory water restrictions for residents. Westford enters significant drought. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany Card announced the change from a mild drought to...
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on June 28, 2022 at town hall. The board held show cause hearings for liquor license violations for four establishments. Earlier this year, the Tewksbury Police Department conducted underage alcohol compliance checks across town to ensure that vendors are checking identification for alcohol sales. The department sent a 19-year-old into 10 different businesses to attempt to purchase alcohol.
The proposed redevelopment of a landmark restaurant site in Stoneham could prove the catalyst that catapults the community into compliance with new multi-family housing regulations imposed last year by state legislators. During a Planning Board meeting earlier this summer in Stoneham Town Hall, local businessman John Melkonian unveiled plans to...
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School committee met on June 30, 2022 for a special meeting and immediately entered into executive session. When the public meeting reconvened, chairperson Bridget Garabedian asked superintendent of schools Brenda Theriault-Regan to discuss her recommendations for the position of assistant superintendent. Theriault-Regan started with an...
MassDEP has notified City officials that as of May 25, 2022, there is a mandatory restriction in place for nonessential outdoor water use from 9am to 5pm. This is due to a USGS streamflow being below trigger for 3 consecutive days. Nonessential outdoor water uses that are subject to mandatory...
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says it has resolved an issue that prevented riders from adding money to CharlieCards. The agency tweeted shortly before 1:55 p.m. that riders are not being allowed to add cash or credit/debit value to CharlieCards at fare vending machines in MBTA stations.
An old Worcester home stands on the threshold of a new era, with new owners. Buying the Salisbury House at Highland and Harvard streets this spring as its new headquarters, Preservation Worcester plans a renovation project including a trades preservation school that will become the linchpin of its educational programming. A Salvage Shop in the basement will sell the historical bits and pieces that are treasures to renovators and restorers, either professional or amateur. Grants are already in place to support the new trades preservation program and Preservation Worcester hopes to begin in the fall with local tradespeople as instructors.
Sure, the centerpiece of a beach day is, well, the beach. But a good beach town can turn a simple outing into the sort of day you’ll remember all year long. Great food options, stunning scenery, and lively downtowns can all transform a simple beach trip into something special.
A massive fire destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Mann Street. Video from nearby showed heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles around. According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10...
Four $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts over the weekend, including one in Worcester. Two of the tickets were sold on Friday for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” One of the tickets was purchased at Cumberland Farms in Fairhaven. The other was purchased at Jay’s Mart in Dracut.
