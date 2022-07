CAREY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead and another is in custody after a deadly shooting in Carey, Ohio. The Village of Carey Police Department responded to a call at 7:53 a.m. of a suspicious man in the Newhard St. area, according to a news release from the Carey mayor’s office. The man had fired multiple gunshots at homes in the area, the news release said.

