Monterey Police concerned over “rainbow fentanyl” arrests in the city

Monterey Police Dept.

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Monterey Police said they're seeing a new danger in their fight against fentanyl which they're describing to the public now as "rainbow fentanyl."

According to the police department, two people have been arrested from July 7 to July 9 with the substance.

Police said this something new they're seeing in the area and that the product has the presence of rainbow-colored candy.

The people arrested have only been caught with a small amount of the product and there are concerns of a person/s that is manufacturing or distributing the rainbow fentanyl to people in Monterey and possibly other areas of the Central Coast.

"We cannot reiterate enough that fentanyl is extremely deadly. We have seen teenagers overdose and die from fentanyl use. When they say one pill can kill, it's absolutely correct. Fentanyl is that deadly," Monterey Police said in a statement on Saturday.

We've reached out to other agencies on the Central Coast to see if they're seeing this same rainbow fentanyl product being distributed.

Seaside Police said they've been alerted by Monterey Police about this type of fentanyl but have not specifically seen this type of product during arrests in their city.