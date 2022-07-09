ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVD Pavilion / Bergen School of Architecture

By Curated by Paula Pintos
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. In the past five weeks, thirteen 2nd year students from class 35 at Bergen School of Architecture have lived deep within Sognefjorden in Norway, where they have built LIVD, a brand new public social space, just near the water in the tiny village of...

