Bradenton Herald

Here are the best ice cream shops in Bradenton, after over 500 people voted in poll

By Robyn Murrell
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDALe_0gaDRl6U00

We surveyed our readers for a week to get the scoop on the best ice cream or frozen treat shop in Manatee County.

Over 500 readers participated in the poll telling us their favorite shops and go-to flavors.

The top five shops were Sweetberries, Shake Pit, American Honey Creamery, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, and Tyler’s Homemade Ice Cream.

Below is how many votes each shop received.

  1. SweetBerries - 41
  2. Shake Pit - 32
  3. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice - 22
  4. American Honey Creamery - 19
  5. Tyler’s Gourmet Ice Cream -14

Other highly-recommended shops mentioned by our readers were Alice Scooper’s, Small Town Creamery, and Two Scoops.

The most popular ice cream flavors were chocolate, vanilla, mint chocolate chip and butter pecan.

ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

