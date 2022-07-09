Here are the best ice cream shops in Bradenton, after over 500 people voted in poll

We surveyed our readers for a week to get the scoop on the best ice cream or frozen treat shop in Manatee County.

Over 500 readers participated in the poll telling us their favorite shops and go-to flavors.

The top five shops were Sweetberries, Shake Pit, American Honey Creamery, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, and Tyler’s Homemade Ice Cream.

Below is how many votes each shop received.

Other highly-recommended shops mentioned by our readers were Alice Scooper’s, Small Town Creamery, and Two Scoops.

The most popular ice cream flavors were chocolate, vanilla, mint chocolate chip and butter pecan.