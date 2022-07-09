ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

HCPH Now Administering Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines for Children 6 to 17 years old

thekatynews.com
 2 days ago

Residents ages 6 months and older can receive all doses of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at any HCPH vaccination site. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is now administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 6 to 17 years old. This follows the recent emergency use authorization given to both...

thekatynews.com

kingwood.com

Please Help Find Their Next-Of-Kin

Harris County is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next-of-kin for the following deceased individuals. Please contact Harris County Forensic Investigations with any information leading to friends or family of the individuals listed. This is so sad. However I am actually surprised there are not more homeless dying in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Work beginning on 2,000 home community near Rosenberg

A national developer has begun work on a new, 933-acre community near Rosenberg that could one day contain as many as 2,000 homes, according to a news release. Starwood Land, a Florida-based developer with projects in 10 states, is working with local developer Land Tejas to construct a master-planned community called Starbridge, according to the release.
ROSENBERG, TX
KHOU

Woman charged after bilking more than $3.3 million in credit repair scheme, court documents say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is accused of bilking more than $3.3 million in a credit repair scheme, according to court documents. Roekeicha Brisby, a 29-year-old from Humble, is accused of fixing people's credit through illegal means between November 2020 and March 2022. She's charged with forgery and fraudulent use of identifying information, which are both felonies.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Wharton County Sheriffs Office detains six after traffic stop

WHARTON County, Texas- Sunday morning a Wharton County Sheriffs Deputy tried to conduct a routine traffic stop on US 59 at 1162 when the vehicle refused to stop. The 2016 gray Dodge came to a halt at US 59 and CR 454. after reaching speeds of over 90 miles an hour. The suspect then fled as the deputy exited his vehicle. Multiple people fled the scene while six individuals were found laying down inside the bed of the truck. U-S border patrol was contacted where the found all six individuals to have entered illegally. They were detained and later released to Border Patrol. 33-year-old Robert Charles Bruines of Houston, Texas was apprehended and charged with Smuggling of Persons, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, and two warrants out of Harris County for Indecency with a Child . The Wharton County Sheriffs thanks the El Campo Police Department for their assistance.
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Administration and Regulatory Affairs Department responds after Midtown night club promised ‘exotic animals in cages’

HOUSTON – Houston’s Administration and Regulatory Affairs Department released a statement Friday after KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry reached out for comment concerning a club called Babylon that promised “exotic animals in cages” which debuted on July 1 in Midtown Houston. Cory Stottlemyer, public information officer...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE K-9 INTERDICTION UNIT MAKES MAJOR PILL SEIZURE

Just after 10 am Saturday morning a Splendora Police K-9 Interdiction Unit was northbound on I-69 just passing Creekwood when a Chevrolet Impala came up on him at an excessive speed then suddenly slowed down. The officer stopped the vehicle and on approaching it did have an odor of marijuana. The driver identified as Joseph Dean Ketsdever, 37, of Louisiana was acting extremely nervous. As the officer began to search the vehicle he moved a 35-pound bag of Purina Dog Chow which was partially opened. As he lifted it he became immediately suspicious as the bag weighed over 50 pounds. As he began to look in the bag he found a trash bag covered in dog food. Inside that trash bag were 43 pounds of ecstasy with a street value of close to $250,000. Ketsdever was arrested and is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. According to public records he has had prior arrests for the same offense.
SPLENDORA, TX

