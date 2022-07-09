“I thought it was a great button that I can put on that and for that very reason”- The Undertaker reveals the only condition he put for Vince McMahon regarding his Hall of Fame induction

On tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”, a slight adjustment was made to the upcoming Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam on July 30. The reigning Champions, The Usos, will be putting the titles on the line against their longtime rivals, The Street Profits, but now, we also know that a special guest referee will be involved in the mix. Though a couple of WWE stars were teased as possible choices, the WWE Twitter account and match graphic is still referring to the referee as a “mystery”.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO