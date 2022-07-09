“I thought it was a great button that I can put on that and for that very reason”- The Undertaker reveals the only condition he put for Vince McMahon regarding his Hall of Fame induction
The Undertaker will be remembered as probably the greatest character in the history of entire professional wrestling. His legacy is incomparable and will be cherished forever the generations to come. The career which had spanned for over 30 years, The Undertaker had fought some of the best in business including Stone...firstsportz.com
Comments / 0