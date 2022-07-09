ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, TX

Obituary for Gunnar Davis Gatlin

 2 days ago
Gunnar Davis Gatlin, age 26, of Naples, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Gunnar was born in Dallas, Texas on August 4, 1995 to John Davis Gatlin, II, and Tamara Wilson Gatlin. Gunnar worked as a truck driver...

Obituary for Christine McCorkle

Obituary for Christine McCorkle

A family graveside service for Christine McCorkle was held at City Cemetery, Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born September 18, 1924, in Brashear to Inez Stewart and Dan Dupree Holder and died July 9, 2022. The family moved to Sulphur Springs in 1932. She graduated in 1941, from Sulphur Springs High School then attended Baylor University from 1941 to 1943 where she was a member of Delta Alpha Pi, later affiliated with Kappa Alpha Theta. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas Christian University in June 1945. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and past member of Junior and Senior Waverly Clubs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Ed Thornton Jr.

Obituary for Ed Thornton Jr.

Visitation for Ed Thornton Jr., age 76, of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. A private family inurnment will be held at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery at a later date. Mr. Thornton passed away on Friday, July 8th, at his home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Wyvonne Ford

Obituary for Wyvonne Ford

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and outstanding woman of God, Wyvonne Ford passed away June 29 in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Wyvonne was born November 26, 1938, in Sulphur Springs the only daughter of Lillian Irene Jones Harrison and Benjamin F. Harrison. Wyvonne excelled in academics, athletics and the arts graduating...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Billy Wayne Wilks

Obituary for Billy Wayne Wilks

Funeral services for Billy Wayne Wilks, age 65, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rusty Posey officiating. Interment will follow at Mahoney Cemetery with Phillip Johnson, David Brady, Mike Horton, David House, Dale Owens and Tim Cass serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his cousins, Charles Ball, Harold Ball, Ned Ball, Tom Brown, Larry Brown and Buddy Brown. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at West Oaks Funeral Home. Billy passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at his home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Volunteer opportunities abound with AgriLife By Johanna Hicks

Looking for Something to Do? Opportunities Abound!. A local news agency has stopped asking if Texas A&M AgriLife Extension anything going on, and now asks, “What’s coming up next?” They know we always have an opportunity for involvement – seminars, workshops, community events, etc. So with that being said, I wanted to provide a list of upcoming events for both youth and adults. Please note that our staff will be taking turns manning the office during the month of July due to vacations, State conferences, and trainings.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Obituary for Wes Fry

Obituary for Wes Fry

Visitation for Wes Fry, age 90 of Quitman, TX will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Military Honors will be held during the visitation at 10:30 A.M. Mr. Fry passed away on June 30, 2022 at Caraday of Quitman. Wes...
QUITMAN, TX
Obituary for Eric Wayne Hyatt

Obituary for Eric Wayne Hyatt

Eric Wayne Hyatt age 52, of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away on June 27, 2022 at his residence. Eric was born on June 26, 1970 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Raymond and Barbara (Marshall) Hyatt. He married Jenifer Fulfer on July 9, 2014 in Sulphur Springs, TX. Eric worked as a maintenance operator at Clayton Homes, as well as starting from an early age, working on a plumbing truck alongside his mother and father. He loved fishing, Bigfoot hunting, cooking, grilling, watching old Westerns, and spending time with loved ones.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Mistakes to Avoid When Selling Your Home

Mistakes to Avoid When Selling Your Home

There are a lot of things you can do yourself to prepare to sell your house in the Sulphur Springs or in Hopkins County and surrounding areas. But knowing what price to go with can be tricky. After a home closes and is finally sold, that final number represents what the real estate market supports in the current climate. The initial asking prices don’t reflect what buyers ended up paying for a property.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Obituary for Coy "Cowboy" Vicars

Obituary for Coy “Cowboy” Vicars

Funeral service for Coy “Cowboy” Vicars, age 83 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Lantz officiating. Interment will follow at Tira Cemetery with Aiden Brown, Brayden Brown, Kyle Jones, Brad Dodd, Dakota Robertson and Mark Davenport serving as pallbearers and Jimmy Anderson and Chandlyn Brown serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Vicars passed away on June 24, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Robert Wade Jenkins

Obituary for Robert Wade Jenkins

Mr. Robert Wade Jenkins, age 74, of Yantis, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Robert was born on October 31, 1947, in Sulphur Springs to the late Charlie and Eula (Hanson) Jenkins. He graduated high school, and started college, before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he honorably served in Korea, during the Vietnam War. Robert completed his service, returned home and began a 38-year career as a machine operator for Winzen Film in Sulphur Springs. In 1974 he married his beloved wife, the former Cindy Newman. Robert had a never-ending appetite for knowledge and know-how, he was constantly learning, and trying new things. One of his favorite hobbies was classic cars, he could tell the car just by the headlights. He loved movies from an early age, as well as music, especially classic rock, and family history and genealogy. Robert a was a kind, soft spoken, hardworking family man, who loved and cherished his family over all-else.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Paul Matthews

Obituary for Paul Matthews

Memorial service for Paul Matthews, age 58 of Como, TX will be held at a later date. Mr. Matthews passed away on June 19, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler. Paul was born on July 4, 1963 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Bruce and Jamie (Taylor) Matthews. He worked for Ocean Spray for 35 years as a machine operator and forklift driver. Paul loved the outdoors and searching for artifacts, but he loved his kids and his family most of all.
COMO, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 6/27

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. With temperatures frequenting the triple digits this month, be aware that heat related injuries are a real threat. People at higher risk, such as the elderly, should stay indoors on particularly hot and humid days, especially when there is an air pollution alert in effect. To stay cool, drink plenty of fluids and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes in natural fabrics. Those without air conditioners or fans should keep their homes as cool as possible or try to go someplace cool. Public, air-conditioned places such as senior centers, community centers, libraries, or movie theaters are good places to visit.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Kids College starts at PJC July 18

Kids College starts at PJC July 18

Paris Junior College is holding Kids College for four fun-filled days in mid-July. Classes for children in kindergarten through fifth grade will address a wide range of interests. All classes are at the Paris location. Courses include Basics, Basics, Basics (outdoor survival skills); Cookie Showdown; First Aid; Fun with Clay;...
PARIS, TX
TxDOT Road Report for 7/4

TxDOT Road Report for 7/4

Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting July 4, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
