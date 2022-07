Thor: Love and Thunder's director doesn't want to do a Thor 5 "right now." Uproxx had the chance to sit down with Taika Waititi to discuss his new MCU smash. During the conversation, the question of where to take Thor next emerged. The director said, "Well, yeah, not right now. If Chris was into it and stuff, I'm sure there's an even crazier thing that we could probably come up with." So, it's going to take some truly wild story beats to lure Waititi back to the property after Love and Thunder. In the world of Marvel, things can change quickly, but it does sound like a sequel is more than a year down the road. However, Thor will probably be back before his next solo outing. Check out some more of his reasoning right here down below.

