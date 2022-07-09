No egos, no entitlement, just results: Tigers' bullpen continues to flourish
Detroit News
2 days ago
Chicago — Tigers’ manager AJ Hinch took a quick psyche check on his closer Friday night after the Tigers held on for a 7-5 win over the White Sox. Gregory Soto, who earned a stressful save on Thursday night, stayed in the bullpen Friday while Michael Fulmer got the final three...
Kris Bryant smashed two homers and a long double and the Colorado Rockies survived the loss of two key players while notching a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at Phoenix. Bryant's second three-hit game of the season helped the Rockies defeat Arizona for the second straight...
Vinnie Pasquantino hit his first Kauffman Stadium home run as the Royals defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-1 in the first game of a day/night doubleheader Monday afternoon in Kansas City. Pasquantino’s second home run of the season was also his second against Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Brad Keller (5-9)...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero showed the Orlando Magic plenty in his two Summer League contests. And the Magic decided that was enough. The No. 1 pick is getting the rest of summer league off, after averaging 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in his two games in Las Vegas. The Magic made the decision so they could evaluate other players who are with them this summer and see who may merit a roster spot or G League opportunity. “I want to give these other guys an opportunity to play, to kind of be able to show what they’re capable of doing,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “That’s the point of Summer League, you know, give them a chance ... an opportunity for these other guys to see what they’re capable of doing. And we’ve seen what Paolo was capable of doing.”
Kris Bryant entered the month of July week with fewer than 90 at-bats on the season, thanks to some struggles with injury. Even more surprising, Bryant hadn't yet hit a home run in 2022. Well, that all changed this week — and in a huge way. On Tuesday, Bryant...
