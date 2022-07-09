ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Justin Simmons Voted No. 1 Safety in ESPN's Poll of NFL Execs, Coaches & Players

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 2 days ago

The tide is turning for the Denver Broncos, and while that's good news for fans and anyone involved with the team, it's especially so for seventh-year safety Justin Simmons.

Simmons was drafted by the Broncos in 2016, on the heels of the team's Super Bowl 50 triumph, and outside of a 9-7 finish his rookie year, the ensuing era the safety has played in has been the team's worst since its AFL days.

Those days are primed to be a distant memory with the arrival of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. Now, Simmons gets to ply his wares as a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler (2020) on a team to be reckoned with.

Because of the sub-.500 seasons, it's easy to lose sight of just how good Simmons has been. His impact hasn't been lost on the Broncos, as GM George Paton signed Simmons to a four-year, $61 million contract extension in the spring of 2021.

Just how good is Simmons? ESPN polled more than 50 NFL executives, coaches, and players to compile a list of the top 10 players at each position. Simmons checked in as the No. 1 safety in the league according to his peers.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Since becoming an entrenched starter a quarter of the way into his second year, Simmons has been an iron man for Denver, starting every single game. In Year 3, which was Vance Joseph's last as head coach, Simmons served as a Swiss Army Knife of sorts, seeing significant time at every position in the Broncos' defensive backfield.

It's hard to specialize when a player is being spread so thin positionally. Vic Fangio's arrival the next season spelled good things for Simmons, as he was able to return to his primary position as a free safety, and since then, he's earned accolades each year.

Last season, Simmons started all 17 games and finished second on the team with 80 tackles (60 solo), while tying a career-high with five interceptions to go along with 12 pass break-ups and 1.5 sacks. He finished as Pro Football Focus' fifth-best coverage safety.

Simmons' production on the field only accounts for a portion of his true impact in Denver. He's an upstanding team leader and captain that players look up to, and he's very active in the community through his Justin Simmons Foundation where he works to "mentor young people."

Simmons is still in his prime years, set to turn 29 years old during the football season. The Broncos have a great player in Simmons and together with Wilson, these two leaders will be the tide that raises all ships in the Mile High City.

It is slightly ironic that Simmons' NFL peers voted him the No. 1 safety when he was snubbed in the Pro Bowl voting last season. Be that as it may, Simmons' ranking in the ESPN poll becomes even more striking in light of second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II checking in as the seventh-best player at his position.

The Broncos have some serious muscle in the secondary this year.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Elections
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Elections
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill drops truth bomb on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s make-or-break 2022 season

The Miami Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a host of offensive weapons this offseason. The blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade and additions of Cedrick Wilson, Terron Armstead, Chase Edmonds and many more will hopefully give the Dolphins a better offense this season. Although Hill has remained overwhelmingly positive about Tagovailoa since being traded to Miami, he knows […] The post Tyreek Hill drops truth bomb on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s make-or-break 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Broncos#Election Local#American Football#Gm
The Spun

Mark Cuban Has Blunt Response To Losing Jalen Brunson To Knicks

Once free agency officially opened, Jalen Brunson signed a four-year contract with the Knicks. Of course, this was a tough pill to swallow for the Mavericks. It was reported that Dallas was "frustrated" that reports of Brunson leaving for New York came out prior to its scheduled conversations with the Villanova product.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

2 NFL Head Coaches On The Hot Seat Behind Matt Rhule

With the 2022 NFL season nearly here, there’s already a list of coaches facing pressure to perform this season. The most obvious coach needing to perform is the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, Matt Rhule. After a disastrous 2021 season that saw the team implode, Rhule found himself in...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. USC football schedule for 2022 seasonWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

Why would the SEC take Clemson?

So far expansion has been entirely about growing the tv footprint and new eyeballs for advertisers. The league already has us in the SC market. Throwing geography out the window, what’s the point of adding Clemson? It doesn’t add any new TV territory like a UNC or UVA.
CLEMSON, SC
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy