Justin Simmons Voted No. 1 Safety in ESPN's Poll of NFL Execs, Coaches & Players

The tide is turning for the Denver Broncos, and while that's good news for fans and anyone involved with the team, it's especially so for seventh-year safety Justin Simmons.

Simmons was drafted by the Broncos in 2016, on the heels of the team's Super Bowl 50 triumph, and outside of a 9-7 finish his rookie year, the ensuing era the safety has played in has been the team's worst since its AFL days.

Those days are primed to be a distant memory with the arrival of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. Now, Simmons gets to ply his wares as a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler (2020) on a team to be reckoned with.

Because of the sub-.500 seasons, it's easy to lose sight of just how good Simmons has been. His impact hasn't been lost on the Broncos, as GM George Paton signed Simmons to a four-year, $61 million contract extension in the spring of 2021.

Just how good is Simmons? ESPN polled more than 50 NFL executives, coaches, and players to compile a list of the top 10 players at each position. Simmons checked in as the No. 1 safety in the league according to his peers.

Since becoming an entrenched starter a quarter of the way into his second year, Simmons has been an iron man for Denver, starting every single game. In Year 3, which was Vance Joseph's last as head coach, Simmons served as a Swiss Army Knife of sorts, seeing significant time at every position in the Broncos' defensive backfield.

It's hard to specialize when a player is being spread so thin positionally. Vic Fangio's arrival the next season spelled good things for Simmons, as he was able to return to his primary position as a free safety, and since then, he's earned accolades each year.

Last season, Simmons started all 17 games and finished second on the team with 80 tackles (60 solo), while tying a career-high with five interceptions to go along with 12 pass break-ups and 1.5 sacks. He finished as Pro Football Focus' fifth-best coverage safety.

Simmons' production on the field only accounts for a portion of his true impact in Denver. He's an upstanding team leader and captain that players look up to, and he's very active in the community through his Justin Simmons Foundation where he works to "mentor young people."

Simmons is still in his prime years, set to turn 29 years old during the football season. The Broncos have a great player in Simmons and together with Wilson, these two leaders will be the tide that raises all ships in the Mile High City.

It is slightly ironic that Simmons' NFL peers voted him the No. 1 safety when he was snubbed in the Pro Bowl voting last season. Be that as it may, Simmons' ranking in the ESPN poll becomes even more striking in light of second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II checking in as the seventh-best player at his position.

The Broncos have some serious muscle in the secondary this year.

