Flood Warning issued for Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Greene; Morgan; Oconee; Oglethorpe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oconee, central Morgan, northwestern Greene and southwestern Oglethorpe Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1055 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Farmington, or 8 miles south of Watkinsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Maxeys, Stephens, Carey, Penfield, Wrayswood, Greshamville, Farmington and Apalachee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GREENE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO