Tennis

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios set for final with 'fireworks'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: All England Club Date: 10 July Time: 14:00 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC One from 13:00 BST, with coverage across radio, online, BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. What might happen when two of the most polarising players in tennis meet on their sport's biggest...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two-word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'She lives in Moscow, her parents live in Moscow….she's Russian!': Fury as tennis fans mock Wimbledon's ban on Russian players competing in this year's event after Moscow-born Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title on Centre Court

Tennis fans have taken to social media to mock Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year's event after Moscow-born Elena Rybakina won the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday. The 23-year-old - who now represents Kazakhstan - came from behind to beat Tunisia's world No. 2...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Wimbledon men's final is disrupted by a protester 'shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point', as players stop to watch while offender is quickly bundled out by security

A protestor was kicked out of the Wimbledon men's final after shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point, causing the match to be disrupted. Play was quickly stopped and the spectator was bundled out by security, with boos echoing out across Centre Court while Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios watched on.
TENNIS
The Spun

John McEnroe Sends Message To Joe Biden About Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be barred from playing in the upcoming U.S. Open due to his vaccination status - much to the chagrin of one former U.S. Open superstar. Today, tennis legend John McEnroe admonished President Joe Biden and his administration for "getting the way" of tennis with the current decision. He called it "ridiculous" that Djokovic isn't allowed to compete in the State.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Elena Rybakina bursts into tears while admitting her parents would be 'super proud' of her for making history in the Wimbledon final... after they were prevented from travelling to the UK from Russia to watch her topple Ons Jabeur

An emotional Elena Rybakina fought back the tears after admitting her parents would be 'super proud' of her victory in the Wimbledon final on Saturday evening. Rybakina came from behind to beat Tunisia’s world No 2 Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's singles final, a win which crowned her as Kazakhstan's first ever Grand Slam champion.
TENNIS
The Guardian

‘It’s been a hell of a ride’: John McEnroe on learning to lose and being the rock star of tennis

In March 2020, just before the pandemic locked the world down, John McEnroe faced Michael Chang in an exhibition tennis match at Indian Wells in California. As a contest, it was next to meaningless. It was a chance for a nostalgic crowd to squint and remember these players in their heyday, almost 40 years in the rear view. At some point, McEnroe, not contractually obliged but almost, would surely kick off at the umpire or a hapless line judge. Maybe he’d even bust out, “You cannot be serious!” Everyone would go home happy. No one would remember Chang won the match.
TENNIS
International Business Times

Tom Cruise Spots Kate Middleton In Yellow Dress At Wimbledon Weeks After 'Maverick' Premiere

Kate Middleton garnered plenty of attention from her fellow attendees at Wimbledon Saturday — including Tom Cruise. The "Mission: Impossible" star, 60, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, were both seated in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during Saturday's women's final, but Cruise was a few rows behind Middleton.
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Novak Djokovic Beats Nick Kyrgios to Win 21st Grand Slam Title

Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday, winning his 21st Grand Slam singles title and seventh Wimbledon title. The 35-year-old Djokovic rallied after losing the first set to take the next three sets in a row, with the final scores being 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, and 7-6. The Serbian tennis star now trails only Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam titles, with Nadal having won 22.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's final for 1st Slam

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — As “unexpectable” and “unbelievable” as Elena Rybakina found her Wimbledon championship to be and as “super happy” as she was about winning a Grand Slam title at age 23 and ranked 23rd, her immediate reaction to grabbing the last point of the final Saturday was as muted as possible. She exhaled. She walked to the net to shake the hand of her opponent, No. 2-ranked Ons Jabeur. She allowed herself only the slightest of smiles as she looked up to glance at the excitement in the Centre Court guest box. No screams of joy. No jumps in the air. No collapse onto the grass. “I need to teach her,” the effusive Jabeur noted later, “how to celebrate really good.” It was not until more than two hours after the conclusion of her 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over the No. 2-ranked Jabeur that Rybakina was overcome by the significance of it all, including earning the first singles trophy at a major tournament for her adopted country of Kazakhstan.
TENNIS

