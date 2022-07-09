Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios set for final with 'fireworks'

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — As “unexpectable” and “unbelievable” as Elena Rybakina found her Wimbledon championship to be and as “super happy” as she was about winning a Grand Slam title at age 23 and ranked 23rd, her immediate reaction to grabbing the last point of the final Saturday was as muted as possible. She exhaled. She walked to the net to shake the hand of her opponent, No. 2-ranked Ons Jabeur. She allowed herself only the slightest of smiles as she looked up to glance at the excitement in the Centre Court guest box. No screams of joy. No jumps in the air. No collapse onto the grass. “I need to teach her,” the effusive Jabeur noted later, “how to celebrate really good.” It was not until more than two hours after the conclusion of her 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over the No. 2-ranked Jabeur that Rybakina was overcome by the significance of it all, including earning the first singles trophy at a major tournament for her adopted country of Kazakhstan.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO