Bristol Beach Bash featuring The Embers postponed

The Frontier Health Foundation invites you to be a part of our 2nd Annual euNoia A Well Mind Concert Event this August 13th, 2022!. American Idol Season 11 winner, Phillip Phillips, takes the stage as this year’s euNoia Headliner!. Join us for more great local gourmet food trucks and...
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of people have walked through the shiny new aisles of the Bristol Casino since it opened Friday. Many told News Channel 11 they had a blast, but that was not a unanimous observation. Hard Rock Bristol officials said they had served thousands of people...
JONESVILLE, Va. — If the sun is out, Porter Wynn know it's going to be a good day to sell some lemonade. His eyes are always on the Main Street road in Jonesville, Virginia, watching for his next customer. Porter said, "I'll be out here until this (jug) goes...
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — One Bristol property owner is speaking out, after continued issues when it comes to the homeless trespassing. News 5 has been following these concerns, after a new law took effect July 1, making camping on Tennessee public property a crime. With Tennessee prohibiting camping or...
If you happened to have read a similar column to this one, you’ll be happy to hear I’ve moved up from the fictional dollars my editor gave me last year. Yes, you read that right, fictional. He gave me 200 imaginary dollars to gallivant through Bristol for a column describing to you fine people just how I would spend $200 on the Tennessee side of State Street. It was a good time — but my luck seems to have gotten even better (well, mostly).
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A traffic alert to be aware of the next few days in Bristol, Tennessee. The project started on Sunday. A portion of 6th Street between Shelby and State Street will be closed through at least Tuesday. Demolition crews are removing the facade of a building...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — "Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage" will be coming to Johnson City on September 28, officials announced Monday. The theater production is based on the preschool television series "Blue’s Clues & You!" The performance will be at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
Last week the Bristol Casino, a first for both the region and Virginia, opened to excited crowds in what used to be a retail shopping mall. The developers of the project have big plans for the casino, eventually planning to incorporate the Hard Rock brand and build dining and lodging on site in the next two years.
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A pro-life rally was held Saturday in Abingdon. People held signs that said "Stop Abortion Now" and marched through the streets. Organizers say they had a great turnout even with the rain. News 5 was told the rally was organized to send a message to...
BRISTOL — On the Virginia side of State Street and in many convenience stores and establishments in the commonwealth, one can walk in, buy gas, soda, coffee, snacks or a Virginia Lottery ticket. A customer can also sidle up to a padded chair in front of a row of...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — This week, Kingsport is home to a regional art competition. Painters form as far away as Chattanooga are doing what is called plein air painting. It means artists leave the studio and create their work outdoors. The painters attended seminars on the art form and...
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The rainy weather did not stop the yearly Mountain City Sunflower Festival from kicking off Saturday. The festival featured a pageant, car, truck and bike show and music. Cameron Clawson and Band and The Jigsaw Band were the musical performers Saturday morning. There was...
JOHNSON CITY — Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series continues at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater featuring My New Favorites on Thursday, July 14, from 7-9 p.m. My New Favorites feature a mix of honky-tonk and Appalachian music that is authentic enough for purists and progressive enough...
On Tuesday, the Times News and Bristol Now asked their Facebook readers the following question: What word or phrase comes to mind when you think of the Bristol casino?. Nearly 600 responses had been posted as of Wednesday afternoon. This word cloud includes the most commonly mentioned words and phrases.
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new business that offers homemade, all-natural dog treats will have a ribbon cutting in Elizabethton on Friday. Main Street Elizabethton will host a ribbon cutting at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate Auntie A’s Barkery. The store also offers cat and dog accessories, pet toys, and gifts for the whole family.
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The first day of operations at the temporary Bristol Casino brought big crowds to Bristol, Virginia, but its neighboring street has seen some changes as the casino gets going. The casino was surrounded by hundreds of cars as people flocked to the casino for the big jackpot or just to have […]
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia fire chief is in serious condition following a car crash. According to a post on the Appalachia Fire Department Facebook page, around 9:20 Saturday morning, Chief Robert Anderson Jr. was on his way home from a shift at the Bristol, Virginia fire department when the crash happened near his home.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City firefighters battled a blaze for several hours near downtown Saturday night. The Firefighter's Association posted photos just after 11 p.m. The post stated the fire happened at a warehouse on the 400 block of East Maple Street. It took nearly two-and-a-half hours...
BRISTOL — Clay Robinette is no stranger to serving the community. He did so for 26 years with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Now, he’s ready to continue that work in his new role as the security supervisor at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. “It’s been slightly...
Comments / 0