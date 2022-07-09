ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Bristol Beach Bash featuring The Embers postponed

By WCYB
wcyb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bristol Beach Bash has been postponed to a future date due to...

wcyb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
993thex.com

Phillip Phillips Cumberland Square Park In Bristol

The Frontier Health Foundation invites you to be a part of our 2nd Annual euNoia A Well Mind Concert Event this August 13th, 2022!. American Idol Season 11 winner, Phillip Phillips, takes the stage as this year’s euNoia Headliner!. Join us for more great local gourmet food trucks and...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Day 3 of Bristol Casino: ‘winner, winner, chicken dinner’ for some

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of people have walked through the shiny new aisles of the Bristol Casino since it opened Friday. Many told News Channel 11 they had a blast, but that was not a unanimous observation. Hard Rock Bristol officials said they had served thousands of people...
wcyb.com

The Good Stuff: A cup of lemonade

JONESVILLE, Va. — If the sun is out, Porter Wynn know it's going to be a good day to sell some lemonade. His eyes are always on the Main Street road in Jonesville, Virginia, watching for his next customer. Porter said, "I'll be out here until this (jug) goes...
JONESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, VA
Entertainment
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Bristol, VA
Kingsport Times-News

The casino has a lot to offer, but for me it just wasn't money

If you happened to have read a similar column to this one, you’ll be happy to hear I’ve moved up from the fictional dollars my editor gave me last year. Yes, you read that right, fictional. He gave me 200 imaginary dollars to gallivant through Bristol for a column describing to you fine people just how I would spend $200 on the Tennessee side of State Street. It was a good time — but my luck seems to have gotten even better (well, mostly).
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

What will the casino bring to the Tri-Cities?

Last week the Bristol Casino, a first for both the region and Virginia, opened to excited crowds in what used to be a retail shopping mall. The developers of the project have big plans for the casino, eventually planning to incorporate the Hard Rock brand and build dining and lodging on site in the next two years.
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embers#The Bristol Beach Bash
993thex.com

Fun Fest is Back in Kingsport

Join us for Kingsport’s most anticipated event of the year. The 2022 festival has 80+ events planned over the course of nine days, all across our city!
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Pro-life rally marches through Abingdon streets

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A pro-life rally was held Saturday in Abingdon. People held signs that said "Stop Abortion Now" and marched through the streets. Organizers say they had a great turnout even with the rain. News 5 was told the rally was organized to send a message to...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

The legal odds uncertain on skill games’ future in Virginia

BRISTOL — On the Virginia side of State Street and in many convenience stores and establishments in the commonwealth, one can walk in, buy gas, soda, coffee, snacks or a Virginia Lottery ticket. A customer can also sidle up to a padded chair in front of a row of...
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Artists paint outdoor scenes in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — This week, Kingsport is home to a regional art competition. Painters form as far away as Chattanooga are doing what is called plein air painting. It means artists leave the studio and create their work outdoors. The painters attended seminars on the art form and...
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wcyb.com

Sunflower Festival returns to Mountain City

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The rainy weather did not stop the yearly Mountain City Sunflower Festival from kicking off Saturday. The festival featured a pageant, car, truck and bike show and music. Cameron Clawson and Band and The Jigsaw Band were the musical performers Saturday morning. There was...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Lakeside Concert Series features My New Favorites

JOHNSON CITY — Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series continues at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater featuring My New Favorites on Thursday, July 14, from 7-9 p.m. My New Favorites feature a mix of honky-tonk and Appalachian music that is authentic enough for purists and progressive enough...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Facebook readers weigh in on casino

On Tuesday, the Times News and Bristol Now asked their Facebook readers the following question: What word or phrase comes to mind when you think of the Bristol casino?. Nearly 600 responses had been posted as of Wednesday afternoon. This word cloud includes the most commonly mentioned words and phrases.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Homemade dog treat business to have ribbon cutting in Elizabethton Friday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new business that offers homemade, all-natural dog treats will have a ribbon cutting in Elizabethton on Friday. Main Street Elizabethton will host a ribbon cutting at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate Auntie A’s Barkery. The store also offers cat and dog accessories, pet toys, and gifts for the whole family.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia fire chief seriously injured in car crash

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia fire chief is in serious condition following a car crash. According to a post on the Appalachia Fire Department Facebook page, around 9:20 Saturday morning, Chief Robert Anderson Jr. was on his way home from a shift at the Bristol, Virginia fire department when the crash happened near his home.
APPALACHIA, VA
wcyb.com

Johnson City firefighters battle warehouse blaze

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City firefighters battled a blaze for several hours near downtown Saturday night. The Firefighter's Association posted photos just after 11 p.m. The post stated the fire happened at a warehouse on the 400 block of East Maple Street. It took nearly two-and-a-half hours...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Security supervisor prepared to protect at casino

BRISTOL — Clay Robinette is no stranger to serving the community. He did so for 26 years with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Now, he’s ready to continue that work in his new role as the security supervisor at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. “It’s been slightly...
BRISTOL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy