Police: 3 hospitalized in OTR shooting

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot in Over-the-Rhine Friday night, according to Cincinnati police. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m....

www.fox19.com

Comments / 2

Brenda Bush
2d ago

when is the violence ever going to stop !! Prayers for all involved , may God get into the lives of the ones that have let the devil be in charge an take over , God bring these people to their knees and make them feel your presence make them want you lord as their savior and leader . in your most precious name I pray amen 🙏

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
