Sonora, CA– On Thursday at close to 9:30 AM Tuolumne County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence near the area of Cordelia Road and Mono Way in Sonora. The resident reported a male was inside a shed on his property. As deputies arrived they saw a suspect that fit the description running into the bushes nearby. Deputies chased and caught him a short distance away. The male, 37-year-old Kenneth Eldred was handcuffed and detained while the deputies started their investigation.

SONORA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO