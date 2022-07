Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO