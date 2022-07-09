ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, NE

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Boyd, Chase, Custer, Frontier, Garfield, Hayes, Holt by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln, southeastern Logan and west central Custer Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arnold to 12 miles southeast of Gandy to 16 miles northeast of Maxwell. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Finchville, Pleasant Hill and Milldale. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 266 and 271. Highway 92 between mile markers 243 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Madison; Platte; Saunders; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR MADISON...SOUTHERN WAYNE...WESTERN CUMING...COLFAX...PLATTE WESTERN DODGE...SOUTHEASTERN ANTELOPE...NORTHERN BUTLER NORTHEASTERN BOONE...NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS AND STANTON COUNTIES At 117 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Battle Creek to 4 miles northwest of Humphrey to 4 miles north of Genoa, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Battle Creek, Humphrey, Norfolk, Madison, Creston, Platte Center, Leigh, Lakeview, Clarkson, Pilger, Dodge and Howells. People attending Madison County Fairgrounds should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte, area civil defense sirens to be tested Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Don't be surprised when you hear the civil defense sirens in the area on Wednesday. City officials said, on Tuesday, Motorola will be upgrading equipment at the North Platte 911 Center. One of the requirements at the completion of the upgrade is a test of all radio frequencies used by the city to ensure they are working properly.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
iheart.com

Monday Weather Phenomenon In Central Nebraska

The National Weather Service reports a rare weather event happened Monday morning in part of Nebraska. Between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., the weather service says winds up to around 60 miles per hour and a rapid but brief warming spike in temperatures occurred in the Kearney and Hastings area.
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perkins County, NE
County
Wheeler County, NE
County
Keya Paha County, NE
County
Hayes County, NE
County
Loup County, NE
County
Custer County, NE
County
Frontier County, NE
County
Garfield County, NE
County
Rock County, NE
County
Boyd County, NE
County
Holt County, NE
County
Lincoln County, NE
County
Chase County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Motorcycle accident near Golden Spike Tower

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday, officers responded to a motorcycle and SUV crash near the Golden Spike Tower. Both motorized vehicles were traveling westbound when the driver of the SUV attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of Front and Homestead Road. Officers say this led the motorcycle and SUV to collide.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries reported in grass fire in Keith County

OGALLALA - No structures were threatened during a grass fire in Keith County Saturday. The Ogallala, Keystone-Lemoyne and Brule Volunteer Fire Departments responded responded to the fire at 11:25 a.m. and were called back for a rekindled flame at 2:30 p.m. Crews remained on scene until 6 p.m. The air...
KEITH COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Vehicle Accident Between Merna and Anselmo on Monday Afternoon

MERNA – Between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Monday, July 11 a vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Road 431 and Highway 2 in between Merna and Anselmo. First responders arrived within twenty minutes. On the scene, KCNI/KBBN witnessed several emergency vehicles from the Anselmo Volunteer Fire...
MERNA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

What was inside the time capsule of Boone County?

ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Historical Society's museum unwrapped a unique treasure of presents from the past, Sunday. "The first board members in 1972 had dug the first spade full of dirt and put this building up, and in that process created the time capsule," said Mary Jane Noble, 2022 president of the museum, which is located in Albion. "It was not found for years, it was between two large display cases [...] about 15, 16 years ago maybe was when it was found by Pat Boyleson."
BOONE COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
North Platte Telegraph

Watch now: Platte River Cruise Night offers muscle cars, motorcycles

Stephanie Berkheimer-Anway’s first birthday present was one she didn’t truly get to enjoy for three decades. Her father bought a 1970 Dodge Challenger when she was a year old. He restored, rebuilt and repainted the vehicle — a project that was completed by her 21st birthday. “On...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested for outstanding warrants

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- Two Norfolk residents were arrested on multiple charges such as a felony arrest warrant and assisting to avoid authorities. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 24-year-old Racheal Lambley and 43-year-old Spencer Johnson, both of Norfolk, on Friday afternoon in Woodland Park. Officials said...
NORFOLK, NE
North Platte Telegraph

42-year-old North Platte man sentenced to prison for domestic violence case

A 42-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to 3½ years in state prison for a domestic violence case that stems from a June 2020 incident. In Lincoln County District Court, Ronald A. Dennis Jr. received 24 months in prison for third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and 12 months for negligent child abuse with no injury.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index#Chase#Frontier#Mdt
News Channel Nebraska

Ricketts to NCN: No chaos in Kearney

Don't tell Gov. Pete Ricketts that the Nebraska Republican Party's weekend meeting in Kearney was cloaked in chaos, he calls it all part of the "process." In his first public comments on the takeover of the party—his party—by some staunch pro-Trump conservatives, Ricketts acknowledges to News Channel Nebraska that many of the upstarts were likely unhappy with his attacks on two GOP candidates for governor, Charles Herbster and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Art in the Park founder still a mainstay 51 years later

KEARNEY, NE — Dozens of artists and hundreds of shoppers flock to Harmon Park in Kearney every year during the second weekend in July. And it’s all thanks to Larry Peterson. He started Art in the Park 51 years ago, directed it for 35 years and has operated a booth every year.
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
iheart.com

Nebraska Republicans meet for state convention this weekend

(Kearney, NE) — Today is day two of the Nebraska Republican Party State Convention in Kearney. Delegates will endorse candidates and set party issues for the coming election. There has been some controversy this year as several Republican Party Members have been told they would not ne given credentials...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney's Mark Treadway leading the way to The World

KEARNEY — For Mark Treadway, steering the future of The World Theatre involves a sense of balance. “We hope to bring in different types of entertainment that Kearney wouldn’t normally get,” he said. “We had a live jazz show on Tuesdays. Audience members could come in and listen to the music. During the second half of the event, they allowed people to come up and play with the band. That’s not something you would normally find in the area.”
KEARNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Don Walton: GOP coup in Kearney raises questions for November

The sudden takeover of Nebraska's Republican Party by conservative activists — many or perhaps most of whom appear to be strong supporters of Donald Trump — was a lightning strike. It's no longer the party led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and that's a stunning overnight reversal of Republican...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy