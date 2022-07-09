Excessive Heat Warning issued for Boyd, Chase, Custer, Frontier, Garfield, Hayes, Holt by NWS

ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Historical Society's museum unwrapped a unique treasure of presents from the past, Sunday. "The first board members in 1972 had dug the first spade full of dirt and put this building up, and in that process created the time capsule," said Mary Jane Noble, 2022 president of the museum, which is located in Albion. "It was not found for years, it was between two large display cases [...] about 15, 16 years ago maybe was when it was found by Pat Boyleson."

