Excessive Heat Warning issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 20:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-11 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Advisory for North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 849 PM MST, a strong gust front was along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Picacho Peak State Park to 16 miles north of San Isidro to near Topawa, moving west at 40 mph. Blowing dust was occurring along and behind this gust front. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes Route 86 between mile markers 66 and 125. Locations impacted include Sells, Santa Rosa, Topawa, Pisinemo, Chui-Chu, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Ali Chukson, Covered Wells, Anegam, Gu Oidak, Cockleburr, San Simon, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Fresnal, Ak Chin and Pia Oik. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO