ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sixth Street Viaduct opens

By Boyle Heights Beat
Boyle Heights Beat
Boyle Heights Beat
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The official opening ceremony of the Sixth Street Viaduct was held at a private event on Friday, prior to the public...

boyleheightsbeat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

New Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge Opens to Traffic After Weekend of Celebration

Los Angeles, CA: Mayor Garcetti and fellow Angelenos celebrated the opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge this past weekend with festivities on Saturday, July 9, and ending with the bridge open to traffic on Sunday evening. The bridge is the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles, according to a news release by the city of Los Angeles Mayor’s office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Backpacks to be distributed to L.A. County Students

Up to 33,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out free of charge to Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college this month and next, according to an announcement by L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise. It’s the third year the two health plans have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Death in the Parks of Santa Monica

It was with sadness that I read The Santa Monica Current's recent story: "The One Thing you need to know is that SMPD responded to a call at Palisades Park last night for two unresponsive men behind a restroom. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital. There were no signs of foul play but officers did find drug paraphernalia nearby."
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
PLANetizen

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Los Angeles County Now Protected

With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bill Pickett Rodeo Traveling Museum rolls into Inglewood

The Bill Pickett Rodeo Traveling Museum rolls into the city of Inglewood July 15 from noon to 6:00 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, line dancing, games, and activites for FREE. There will also be giveaways. The event is schedule to kick off election season as the event is...
KABC

‘Buy a Tesla’ Buttigieg meets with Mayor ‘Months-waiting-for-Ambassadorship’ Garcetti at LAX

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles International and Long Beach airports are getting federal dollars for infrastructure improvements. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg walked the grounds of LAX today with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city dignitaries. He pledged money that was approved yesterday as part of the federal infrastructure law. One-billion dollars is earmarked for 85 airports nationwide. LAX will receive 50-million dollars and Long Beach 10-point-six million. The money will augment the cost of upgrades at both airports over the next five years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Valdez
smobserved.com

Shame on Santa Monica

If you have walked our iconic bluffs overlooking the ocean, you will find discarded cans, old backpacks, blankets and clothes on the other side of the concrete railings that spoil the otherwise majestic ocean view. While the rest of Palisades Park is kept up beautifully, the bluff's rim is riddled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Rent Stabilization Commission Recommends 8% Rent Increase Cap

On July 6, the Beverly Hills Rent Stabilization Commission grappled with whether to recommend changes to the maximum allowable rent increase allowed under the city’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance. Citing the historic levels of inflation, commissioners agreed to recommend that the City Council place an 8% cap on rent increases. The meeting represented the city’s ongoing efforts to equitably address the rising cost of living while allowing property owners to realize a profit on their investments.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixth Street Viaduct#Opening Ceremony#Urban Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

‘Yellowstone’ actress Q’orianka Kilcher charged in L.A. with workers’ compensation fraud

Actress Q’orianka Kilcher has been charged in Los Angeles County with workers’ compensation fraud, officials announced Monday. “An investigation by the California Department of Insurance found Kilcher allegedly broke the law in collecting over $90,000 in disability benefits,” according to a news release from the agency. Though California law prohibits workers from misrepresenting injuries to […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Motorcyclist killed in East L.A. crash

East Los Angeles -- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a collision with a vehicle. The crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. at Whittier and Atlantic boulevards, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt. A witness reported the rider was on the ground, unresponsive and bleeding. Paramedics began...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

11401 Foster Road, Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA, 90650

Talk about LOCATION!!! This cozy Norwalk 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, corner lot home is close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Walk in via the front gate, passed the porch and double doors, and you enter right into the formal living room with the kitchen to the left. Tile flooring and newer paint. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and new cabinets about 2 years ago. As you enter the hallway, you have the guest bathroom to the left, and the first bedroom to the right. This bedroom has direct access to the side yard of the house. The Master Bedroom was extended and there is a walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom has a walk-in shower, separate jetted tub, vanity, and toilet. There is direct access to the garage from the Master Bedroom which can be sealed in order to convert the garage into an ADU. There is a water softener and tankless water heater behind the garage. The lot has RV space, sliding security gates, tandem uncovered parking, a dog run and there is a shed that is included with the purchase. Buyer to take over the solar lease. Thank you for showing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat

Los Angeles, CA
905
Followers
433
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.

 https://boyleheightsbeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy