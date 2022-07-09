ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Mom, whose 2 sons were allegedly murdered by a friend, plans conference to encourage healing

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMunT_0gaDK6sB00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A year after her two sons were allegedly murdered by a friend, one mother is pushing for everyone to get mental health checkups, if they need them.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke with Tyreene Brown, a grieving mom who is working to help others.

Brown remembers every detail of March 28, the day that she and her husband found their two sons murdered in their sleep.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Christopher Smith, 21, was an aspiring musician who loved making videos and was helping his mom with a documentary on her life. Darius Myles, 28, was a mechanic and a loving dad. His friends called him Deuce.

Darius had just moved in with his big brother about a month before the murders.

Brown said she talked with her boys every day and even made a book of text messages that they shared.

“I can remember their voices, I can remember their laughter,” Brown said.

Brown said there was no forced entry into her sons’ home and the suspected shooter, Walter Hill, 28, was a friend of theirs.

Her older son had given him the garage code so that he would have a place to stay when he fell on hard times.

Brown believes Hill struggled with depression and mental illness.

While Hill is in jail awaiting trial, Brown put together a conference to encourage anyone going through tough times. She wants to provide a day of inspiration, healing and deliverance — something she knows is a process and a test of faith.

“We are in a war and a lot of people’s war begins within themselves,” said Brown. “It’s about people who are trying to survive this life. We all need a reset and just a healthier way of being.”

Brown said she is still waiting for a trial date to be set. In the meantime, she said her conference will be held at the Restoration of Life Center in Stone Mountain on Sept. 24.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Trus No
1d ago

With a friend like that who needs ENEMIES 🤔 Condolences to the mother, & the families of the 2 guys who lost their lives due to senseless violence! Fun Fact- I have friends that I've known for 20 plus, years, a few of them, I call my brothers, & I would NEVER give them my garage code, or even a key to my residence, matter of fact, many of them don't even know where I reside at! This story proves my theory! Pure NEFARIOUSNESS!💥 🕯🕊

Reply
9
Marion Turner
2d ago

My prayers goes out to their family and friends may they Rest in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️ with love always forever 💗💗❤️

Reply
10
Sharron Miller
1d ago

He was jealous of them because they had love in their lives and was doing well

Reply(1)
6
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Friends say attempted QT carjacking victim was an 'incredible person, coach, and father'

Friends mourn the loss of beloved football coach shot and killed in attempted QT carjacking on Peachtree Parkway. Friends tell FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo that Bradley Coleman, the man identified in the attempted carjacking at the QuikTrip in Norcross, was the type of guy to light up a room when he walked in. Authorities are still searching for the suspects who shot Coleman to death.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
police1.com

Ga. deputy removes shirt, duty belt to talk down woman in crisis

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was hailed a hero for saving the life of a woman in crisis on June 30, according to FOX 5. Video shows the woman sitting on the edge off a roof, naked. Reynolds responded and complied with the woman’s requests – including removing his shirt and duty belt – to gain her trust.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stone Mountain, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Society
County
Gwinnett County, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Hill
Person
Lori Wilson
CBS 46

Former transgender employee of Decatur Chick-fil-A files lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former Chick-fil-A employee in Decatur is suing the restaurant, accusing management of firing her for being transgender. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Aaron White claims that on her first day of training in 2021, a fellow employee sexually harassed her.
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Homeless residents struggling amid fears of encampment removal

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After being asked to move and find a new area to live in, homeless Atlantans have made a major plea for help from city leaders. Dozens of people without homes have asked police where they should go next after they say they aren’t welcomed at some area shelters.
ATLANTA, GA
fox13news.com

Missing Kaylee Jones: Georgia officials renew calls for help to find 16-year-old

NEW CARROLLTON, Ga. - Georgia authorities are still searching for missing Kaylee Jones, 16, after she disappeared from her home on June 14. Kaylee's parents, Brenda and Daniel Jones, previously told Fox News Digital that they believe she may have been kidnaped after talking to strangers online and then leaving the family's residence in New Carrollton without her phone. She was last seen in the rural area of Whooping Creek Church Road.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
AccessAtlanta

Erica’s Table of 20 brings one-of-a-kind experience to Atlanta

It’s not your average luncheon or your typical group of people – it’s a unique experience created for women and men to connect, engage and impact. Erica’s Table of 20 was created by Erica Dias several years ago, to honor a tradition she held close to her heart. “I got started with Erica’s Table of 20 as an inspiration from my grandmother who would have these amazing Sunday dinners,” Dias told Access Atlanta. “I decided that I wanted to put something together that was honest, transparent, where people can connect, engage, have good food, good drinks, laughter… and just gather to have a good time.”
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
164K+
Followers
115K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy