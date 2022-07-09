Mom, whose 2 sons were allegedly murdered by a friend, plans conference to encourage healing

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A year after her two sons were allegedly murdered by a friend, one mother is pushing for everyone to get mental health checkups, if they need them.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke with Tyreene Brown, a grieving mom who is working to help others.

Brown remembers every detail of March 28, the day that she and her husband found their two sons murdered in their sleep.

Christopher Smith, 21, was an aspiring musician who loved making videos and was helping his mom with a documentary on her life. Darius Myles, 28, was a mechanic and a loving dad. His friends called him Deuce.

Darius had just moved in with his big brother about a month before the murders.

Brown said she talked with her boys every day and even made a book of text messages that they shared.

“I can remember their voices, I can remember their laughter,” Brown said.

Brown said there was no forced entry into her sons’ home and the suspected shooter, Walter Hill, 28, was a friend of theirs.

Her older son had given him the garage code so that he would have a place to stay when he fell on hard times.

Brown believes Hill struggled with depression and mental illness.

While Hill is in jail awaiting trial, Brown put together a conference to encourage anyone going through tough times. She wants to provide a day of inspiration, healing and deliverance — something she knows is a process and a test of faith.

“We are in a war and a lot of people’s war begins within themselves,” said Brown. “It’s about people who are trying to survive this life. We all need a reset and just a healthier way of being.”

Brown said she is still waiting for a trial date to be set. In the meantime, she said her conference will be held at the Restoration of Life Center in Stone Mountain on Sept. 24.

