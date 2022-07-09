ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said.

William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.

Vann was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to booking records.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop at about 2:39 a.m. EDT when Easley was observed driving a vehicle at speeds estimated at 115 mph, WBBH-TV reported.

Deputies used stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a halt, but Easley exited the car and fled, WFTX-TV reported.

Easley was captured after he was spotted by the sheriff’s office aviation unit about a mile from his vehicle, according to the television station.

After searching the vehicle, deputies discovered several different narcotics, including cocaine, marijuana and amphetamines, as well as a gun, WBBH reported.

“No matter how much you run, you can’t hide from our relentless deputies,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement.

Comments / 128

psycho666
2d ago

they look like 2 outstanding young men,hard working, just misunderstood by the racist society that we in this country are, they should be let go free without any bond,and I'm sure they'll be outstanding citizens

Reply(15)
37
L waffle ?
2d ago

When these two r finished serving there time send them to California better yet to Delaware

Reply(12)
34
studpony
1d ago

what concerns me is, driving 115mph at 0246, nobody's gonna know. put them out of their and our misery now!

Reply
8
